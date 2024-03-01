The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners have signed a new deal with Amazon MGM Studios, signaling an ecstatic future for the most popular fantasy series based on the best-selling novel written by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Patrick McKay and JD Payne, showrunners of the series, have inked a three-year deal, launching their own production company, 10:40 PM Productions.

The duo wrote and executive produced season one of the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series The Rings of Power, which premiered in 2022. Since then, it has become Amazon's top original series and consistently ranked in Nielsen's Top 4 streaming chart during its initial run.

Amazon extends deal with Lord of the Rings showrunners

The show's second season has already finished filming and will be out later this year. Although a third season hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the showrunners are already working on the initial storyline.

Amazon plans to relocate the show's production from Bray Studios to the nearby Shepperton Studios in the UK.

“We embarked on this incredible journey with JD and Patrick over five and a half years ago and have never looked back,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios adding, “We are continually amazed by the grand vision and immense global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season. We eagerly anticipate Prime Video customers immersing themselves in the epic adventure and high-stakes drama JD and Patrick continue crafting throughout season two. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they persist in delivering their passion for exceptional storytelling.”

Amazon plans location shift for Rings of Power season 3 production

Amazon announced that McKay and Payne will soon start working on Season 3 of Rings of Power. In its early stages, the writers' room hasn’t yet opened, and they've just begun outlining the story. Nonetheless, it's the first official mention of a possible third season.

Amazon also mentions that when Season 3 production begins, it will move from Bray Studios to a new facility at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted on Prime Video in 2022. Amazon had already renewed it for a second season in 2019, which is scheduled to release in 2024.

