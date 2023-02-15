The Rookie season 5: Who did Annie Wersching played on the show? Find out

Annie Wersching sadly passed away on January 29 at the age of 45 following the battle with cancer. Throughout her career this beloved actress appeared in iconic roles for shows such as The Rookie, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard, 24, and Bosch.

The most recent episode of ABC hit drama paid emotional tribute to the late Annie Wersching to honor the legacy and her impact on the show. It was aired on February 14 2023.