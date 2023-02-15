The Rookie season 5: Who did Annie Wersching played on the show? Find out
The Rookie lost one of its beloved cast members with the death of Annie Wersching’s death after battling cancer.
Annie Wersching sadly passed away on January 29 at the age of 45 following the battle with cancer. Throughout her career this beloved actress appeared in iconic roles for shows such as The Rookie, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard, 24, and Bosch.
The most recent episode of ABC hit drama paid emotional tribute to the late Annie Wersching to honor the legacy and her impact on the show. It was aired on February 14 2023.
Who did Annie Wersching play on The Rookie?
Annie Wersching played the role of Rosalind Dyer, the serial killer throughout the three seasons of The Rookie. Rosalind Dyer quickly becomes an adversary for the LAPD and particularly John Nolan, who is played by Nathan Fillon’s character.
Annie Wersching's final appearance in the show came in the fifth season’s fourth episode. The episode titled ‘The Choice’ sees Rosalind Dyer’s character killed off in a shocking moment. Her death was disappointing to the fans following the unforgettable impact that she had on the show.
