HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls got the green light for a third season in December 2022. Although the full cast lineup hasn't been disclosed, it's expected that Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott will reprise their roles.

However, Reneé Rapp, known for her portrayal of Leighton, won't return for season 3. Rapp announced her departure in July 2023, expressing gratitude on Instagram for the transformative experience the show provided her. She will still appear in a few episodes of the upcoming season.

In April 2024, it was announced that Gracie Lawrence would join the main cast for season 3 as Kacey, a new transfer student. Additionally, Mia Rodgers is set to portray Taylor, a first-year international student at Essex College, according to Deadline.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming series so far.

What is the series The Sex Lives of College Girls about?

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series revolves around four roommates—Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney—at Essex College in Vermont. Season 2 delved into their friendship challenges, and Season 3 will explore their living arrangements for the sophomore year.

Is there any release date for The Sex Lives of College Girls

While the release date for season 3 remains unknown, it's expected to premiere in the first half of 2024. The previous season ended with strained relationships, notably with Bela contemplating transferring schools after realizing her impact on others. Noble, speaking to Deadline, hinted at Bela's journey of self-discovery in the upcoming season.

He told Deadline in 2022, "When she’s giving that laundry list of items at the end of the episode, you really do realize that she has surprisingly not had the track record at Essex that her upbeat, positive energy self probably thought she had. I think it hits her fast, and I think the perfectionist in her just has to cut and run. It’s like, ‘This is too much to fight backwards from. I should start fresh somewhere else,’”

Ilia Isorelys Paulino, who portrays Lila Flores, expressed to US Weekly in 2022, “One of my wants and desires is to see Lila f–king for personal reasons, of course,” she added “It’s not lost on me that I’m the biggest girl on the show. It’s not lost on me that I’m also playing the character who is unapologetically loving her body out loud no matter who she’s in front of. I think that by itself tackles this topic of body positivity."

With the renewal for a third season and new cast additions, fans can anticipate new developments in upcoming episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

