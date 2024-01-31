Everything To Know About The Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp Who's Become Gen Z's Latest Obsession

Reneé Rapp, the talented actress and singer who portrayed Regina George in the Mean Girls musical, has become a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She has showcased her acting skills on Broadway, as well as in Mindy Kaling's Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and of course, Mean Girls.

Not only is she recognized for her performances, but she has also become an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community and a sensation on the internet. Known for her witty and sarcastic humor, she fearlessly speaks out about her experiences with mental health and proudly identifies as a bisexual woman.

Rapp's musical abilities and charisma have taken her to stages around the world, where she has performed in concerts. In 2022, she released her EP Everything to Everyone, and in 2023, she delighted fans with her first full-length album, Snow Angel.

Reneé Rapp's early life and career

Born on January 10, 2000, Reneé Rapp attended Hopewell High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, where she performed in theater and played on the varsity women's golf team. She later transferred to Northwest School of the Arts. Rapp's theater teacher, Corey Mitchell, praised her vocal ability and sincere emotions as a unique combination that can move and excite audiences.

In 2018, Rapp won the Best Actress award at the Blumey Awards for her role in Big Fish. She then won "Best Performance by an Actress" at the tenth annual Jimmy Awards in New York City, beating forty other competitors. This award earned her a $10,000 scholarship. Actress Laura Benanti praised Rapp's confidence and the New York Magazine coverage of the awards, stating that her performance "set the stage ablaze" and prompted the stars of Mean Girls to start sleeping with one eye open.

In 2018, Rapp starred in Theatre Charlotte's Spring Awakening production, performed at the Supergirl Pro Surf and Music Festival, and participated in Broadway Back to School events. She read Monteen's role in Roundabout Theatre Company's Parade reading. In 2019, Rapp performed at BroadwayCon's Star to Be event, singing They Just Keep Moving the Line from Smash. She performed at Feinstein's/54 Below's 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy and FOR THE GIRLS event.

In 2019, it was announced that Rapp would be taking over the role of Regina George in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls. The production was initially limited to June 7-26 and then permanently from September 10, 2019. However, the production closed in March 2020 due to Broadway's shutdown, and it was announced in January 2021 that it would not reopen.

On October 14, 2020, Rapp was cast as Leighton Murray, one of the four leads in Mindy Kaling's Max teen comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls. She announced her first tour, Everything to Everyone: The First Shows, on November 14, 2022. The tour included four dates in Los Angeles, Manhattan, Boston, and Atlanta, with additional shows in Los Angeles and Manhattan and an upgraded venue in Atlanta. The sold-out tour ran from December 6-18, 2022.

On December 9, 2022, it was announced that Rapp would reprise her role as Regina George in a film adaptation, Mean Girls. In an October 2023 interview, she stated that she did not have a desire to return to acting following the release of Mean Girls as she wanted to focus on her music career.

Reneé Rapp launches as a lesbian on SNL

Previously, the 24-year-old actor and singer, Reneé Rapp identified herself as bisexual. In the Entertainment Tonight Lip-Readers sketch broadcast on Saturday 20 January, alongside Bowen Yang and Jacob Elordi, Rapp was introduced as “little lesbian intern, Reneé.”

Rapp then joked that because she’s been going off in recent media interviews, she’s got to do 40 hours of media training. Giving her introduction as a lesbian more weight was the fact Rapp appeared to be playing herself, with the joke about her press interviews being based on her “lack of media training”.

After the SNL comedy sketch was broadcast, fans shared their pride for Rapp online for identifying with the label lesbian. “Reneé Rapp hard launched being a lesbian on SNL last night allegedly?” wrote one excitable fan. “Renee Rapp coming out as bisexual and then realizing she doesn’t like men and loudly calling herself a lesbian in the public eye is very important to me,” another tweeted.

Rapp has been adamant in recent press interviews that her Mean Girls character Regina George is a gay woman. Rapp also played lesbian icon and fan favorite Leighton Murray in HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls. However, she will not be returning as a season regular to the show.

In a discussion with The Cut, Rapp shared that she has a type, “I’m in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me.” She also confirmed to the outlet that she’s in a queer relationship with a curly-haired brunette. Though Rapp has not officially confirmed the individual by name, it’s rumored to be internet personality, Alissa Carrington.

