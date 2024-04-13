Will We See Thor In Deadpool & Wolverine? New Footage Might Have Just Teased Huge Cameo

An exclusive CinemaCon footage might have just hinted at a cameo of Thor in Deadpool & Wolverine. Read here, as the movie is just a few months away.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  05:57 PM IST |  656
Thor in Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine (IMDb)

Marvel fanatics are already hyped up to see Hugh Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. However, he is not the only superhero who would be seen in the film that breaks the fourth wall.

A new footage gives a look at a prime Avenger that was exclusively shown at the recently held CinemaCon. Who is this superhero? Let's learn.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Deadpool & Wolverine shown at CinemaCon 

The gathering of major studios in the industry, CinemaCon saw some of the best moments and reactions. While some studios released their 2024 slate, others had come up with great surprises that made movie fanatics much more eager.

Related Stories

Henry Cavill To Join MCU's Deadpool? Here's What We Know
entertainment
Henry Cavill To Join MCU's Deadpool? Here's What We Know
Deadpool Star Karan Soni Teases Multiple Cameos in His Third Movie With Ryan Reynolds
entertainment
Deadpool Star Karan Soni Teases Multiple Cameos in His Third Movie With Ryan Reynolds

One such announcement at the Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada was by the beloved Kevin Feige. As he took the stage at CinemaCon, he gave a sneak peek at the only Marvel Studio movie that is set to release this year, Deadpool & Wolverine

As reported by The Direct, with all the fun that this movie is about to bring about, a cameo by one of the first five Avengers was noticed as well. He was none other than the thunder god Thor himself.

The scene features a cameo of the Asgardian, which was actually archived footage from the 2013 Marvel movie Thor: The Dark World.

The Direct reported that the scene shows Thor crying over Deadpool's body. It was the same scene as the one we saw in the second movie that depicted the tale of the courageous Thor, when he cries holding the body of Loki, as he fakes his own death.

The footage then reportedly shows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, running out of the scene, looking at the camera, grabbing a mic, and saying "S** it, Fox, I'm going to Disneyland. Get f**d."

More about the exclusive trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been generating a lot of buzz lately, features Wade Wilson, portrayed as a used car salesman. Wade is joined by Peter, a member of Rob Delaney's X-Force.

The trailer showcases their reminiscing about past adventures and the excitement they once had in their lives. However, when discussing the possibility of Wade becoming Deadpool again and donning the suit once more, he utters the words, "I’m done."

Deadpool & Wolverine reunites the beloved cast from the first two Deadpool films, including Morena Baccarin as Wade's love interest Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and the powerful Colossus.

Additionally, fans can catch a glimpse of Leslie Uggams' Blind Al in the trailer unveiled during the 2024 Super Bowl. This highly anticipated Marvel Studio film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shawn Levy Keeps Hush About If Taylor Swift's In Deadpool 3; Here's What He Had to Say

FAQs

When will Deadpool and Wolverine release?
Deadpool and Wolverine will be out on 26 July 2024. 
Who is directing the movie Deadpool & Wolverine?
Shawn Levy is the director of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles