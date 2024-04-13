Will We See Thor In Deadpool & Wolverine? New Footage Might Have Just Teased Huge Cameo

Marvel fanatics are already hyped up to see Hugh Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. However, he is not the only superhero who would be seen in the film that breaks the fourth wall.

A new footage gives a look at a prime Avenger that was exclusively shown at the recently held CinemaCon. Who is this superhero? Let's learn.

Deadpool & Wolverine shown at CinemaCon

The gathering of major studios in the industry, CinemaCon saw some of the best moments and reactions. While some studios released their 2024 slate, others had come up with great surprises that made movie fanatics much more eager.

One such announcement at the Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada was by the beloved Kevin Feige. As he took the stage at CinemaCon, he gave a sneak peek at the only Marvel Studio movie that is set to release this year, Deadpool & Wolverine.

As reported by The Direct, with all the fun that this movie is about to bring about, a cameo by one of the first five Avengers was noticed as well. He was none other than the thunder god Thor himself.

The scene features a cameo of the Asgardian, which was actually archived footage from the 2013 Marvel movie Thor: The Dark World.

The Direct reported that the scene shows Thor crying over Deadpool's body. It was the same scene as the one we saw in the second movie that depicted the tale of the courageous Thor, when he cries holding the body of Loki, as he fakes his own death.

The footage then reportedly shows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, running out of the scene, looking at the camera, grabbing a mic, and saying "S** it, Fox, I'm going to Disneyland. Get f**d."

More about the exclusive trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been generating a lot of buzz lately, features Wade Wilson, portrayed as a used car salesman. Wade is joined by Peter, a member of Rob Delaney's X-Force.

The trailer showcases their reminiscing about past adventures and the excitement they once had in their lives. However, when discussing the possibility of Wade becoming Deadpool again and donning the suit once more, he utters the words, "I’m done."

Deadpool & Wolverine reunites the beloved cast from the first two Deadpool films, including Morena Baccarin as Wade's love interest Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and the powerful Colossus.

Additionally, fans can catch a glimpse of Leslie Uggams' Blind Al in the trailer unveiled during the 2024 Super Bowl. This highly anticipated Marvel Studio film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

