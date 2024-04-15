Doja Cat Drops a Fit Check on Coachella Day 3 While Performing Her Biggest Hits; See Here

Doja Cat is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. The sensational rapper needs no introduction, as her many tunes have gone viral on social media. She went on to become a prominent name in the industry after her hit single Paint the Town Red and Woman began to appear on everyone’s social media. The outstanding rapper has been in the news for various reasons, one of which is her exceptional fashion choices. Speaking of fashion choices, according to TMZ, Doja Cat adorned a number of outfits during her smashing performance at the Coachella music festival this year.

Doja Cota drops a fit check during her Coachella performance this year

Doja Cat is the definition of a woman. On Sunday at the Coachella music festival, Doja Cat transformed into a revolving door as she donned a variety of clothes that wowed the audience during her chaotic performance.

As reported by TMZ , the rapper took the stage at the 23rd annual event in Indio, California, to cap out weekend one, singing several of her big songs and continually changing her daring costume. Check out these photographs of Doja's numerous outfits throughout her performance. First, she dressed in a baggie white coverall and a flowing blond wig.

She then donned tassels of long blond hair extensions that covered the majority of her body, a fur bikini and boots, a yellow leotard with white tights, and finally a white corset with matching underwear. After each costume change, Doja pranced around the platform, gyrating and striking sexual postures, mimicking intercourse with her dancers, and even rolling in dirt at times.

21 Savage & A$AP Rocky also made surprise appearances onstage with Doja, assisting her on a few tracks. Meanwhile, Doja's setlist was quite awesome, featuring favorites like Acknowledge Me, Shutcho, Tia Tamera, F*** the Girls, OKLOSER, and Wet V**ina. Doja will return next week for Coachella's second weekend.

Doja Cat also performed her new song, MASC

Closing up the event as its Sunday night headliner, Doja Cat, the rapper, performed much of her concert while wearing a white fur two-piece ensemble, looking hot in every sense of the term, despite the fact that temperatures were in the high 50s and a stinging wind was blowing over the polo pitch. It doesn't matter. Doja Cat’s performance ended any doubt about whether she was a big enough star to headline Coachella, not by pandering to the audience but by embracing her unique quirkiness. Consider playful wigs, a mud pit, a phony Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, dancing yetis, and other aspects delivered with complete attention to the role.

Despite an enormous set and stage appearance, Doja Cat also had a surprise ballad for her fans. Doja released her most recent single, MASC, just 10 days ago, and the ballad about maturity made its live premiere approximately halfway through her performance. Teezo Touchdown, the song's collaborator, appeared onstage to deliver his portion, rapping into a microphone embedded in an arrangement of flowers while wearing white football pads with his distinctive spikes. While his performance was brief, the couple had chemistry, and both of their vocals sounded appropriate for the song.

