Rebecca Ferguson Says Her Accusations About Toxic Behavior of Unnamed Actor Created Panic Among Her Co-Stars

Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson revealed that her screaming accusations against an unnamed actor created a panic-like situation amongst all the other co-stars, who were desperate to know who the actress was talking about. Ferguson shared that after her February interview, where she called her co-star “an absolute idiot,” went viral, the internet started to guess the name of the Hollywood star Ferguson mentioned.

In her conversation with Sirius XM, the Mission Impossible actress claimed that she did not expect the word to spread at this speed and that it would turn into a guessing game.

What Did Rebecca Ferguson Say About Her Viral Interview?

In a conversation with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, the actress claimed that she liked the attention but did not expect the situation to be such a big deal. Ferguson said, “Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab. But what I realized, even at the age that I am now—21—is that it doesn’t matter. I definitely think I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person—of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith].”

Rebecca continued on the same lines as she said, “Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on—this is how I formulated it in myself—where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Rebecca Ferguson Received Phone Calls From Her Co-Stars

In her interview, the Swedish actress confirmed that after her statements went viral, Feruson received calls from “some amazing co-stars.” Rebecca revealed, “But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!'” She added, “And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.'”

The interviewer joked with the actress by saying, “The person was Meryl Steep, and everybody knows it,” and Ferguson replied, “Dammit,” laughing. Rebecca Ferguson alleged that one of her co-stars screamed at her in front of the whole crew as she walked off crying.

