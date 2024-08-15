The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Is the Miniseries Based on a True Story? Find Out

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a six-part miniseries on Peacock, retelling the true story of Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov through flashbacks. Based on Heather Morris's 2017 novel, the series claims 95% accuracy in depicting Sokolov's experiences. Despite its gruesome and unflinching portrayal of the Holocaust, the series has faced scrutiny from viewers and critics.

In an interview with The Guardian, Morris admitted that some events were fictionalized for dramatic effect. While Sokolov, who passed away in 2006, described the experience as a love story, the depiction of the brutal treatment of Jewish prisoners is graphic and raw. Award-winning director Tali Shalom-Ezer has a strong grasp of the material, but some gaps remain in the overall story.

Heather Morris spent three years listening to Lale Sokolov's story

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a documentary exploring WWII horrors and the Auschwitz extermination camp. The show focuses on author Heather Morris as she reflects on her experiences and decides whether to adapt Lale Sokolov's memories into a screenplay or novel. It highlights Sokolov's voluntary role in the camp, unaware of the full extent of its brutality, and centers on his romance with Gita Furman.

Sokolov, also known as Ludwig Eisenberg, becomes the camp's tattooist, marking fellow Jews with identification numbers. His own number, 32407, is documented in Auschwitz's records. While his role underscores the Nazis' dehumanization, the tattoos serve as a lasting reminder of the survivors' experiences.

Advertisement

Morris and Sokolov describe The Tattooist of Auschwitz's events a love story

Morris aims to tell a simple love story that has stood the test of time, and Sokolov likely wants the story to be remembered as such. The blossoming romance borne out of the unlikeliest of ugliness and evil is what holds the story together and makes for a compelling drama. Their secret meetings provide a ray of hope in a tedious, drab, and deadly existence. However, some groups are willing to compromise the truth for a story inspired by true events.

The Auschwitz Memorial Research Center urges people to read factually authenticated literary records, claiming “the book contains numerous errors and information inconsistent with the facts, as well as exaggerations, misinterpretations, and understatements.” So, besides being a harrowing story, The Tattooist of Auschwitz has also brought to the forefront the important question of where we draw the line between fact and dramatic license.

Advertisement

As Shalom-Ezer told TIME, “Ultimately, the history that we're telling is Lale’s history. We believe Lale. We're going to tell his memory exactly the way that he described it.” Executive producer Claire Mundell also did her best to clarify the issues surrounding the Peacock series in an interview with Today.com, saying, “It’s a drama. For the purposes of the narrative, we sometimes have to make choices within the context of the way we tell the story, but it’s all inspired and based on Lale’s true recollections of his experience as told to Heather Morris."

Lale Sokolov's love story with Heather Morris is a significant tale from one of the most grievous times in human history. It makes the unimaginable situation palatable for those who suffered and died and relatable to viewers who have never experienced such cruelty. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is best watched by separating the love story of the two main characters from a collection of images and stories previously told on screen, like almost any other piece of art.

Advertisement

Morris reminisces about events from over 60 years ago, focusing on the brutal practices of the Germans during the Third Reich and World War II. She uses Sokolov's account to create a story that is difficult to witness but highlights the severity of the Holocaust. Now, 80 years later, the question arises: should the truth of such a massive event be compromised to tell a story that isn't 100% accurate?

ALSO READ: Legally Blonde 3: Is The Movie Still Happening? Find Out