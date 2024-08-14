Legally Blonde 3: Is The Movie Still Happening? Find Out

Legally Blonde, a popular comedic series based on Amanda Brown's novel, has become a beloved character and a major success for Reese Witherspoon. The show defies gender stereotypes and features Elle Woods, a blonde, feminine girl at Harvard Law School, struggling to earn the respect of her peers. The series was consolidated with the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, paving the way for future films. Witherspoon has hinted at a third film, but fans remain skeptical about its potential.

The third installment of Legally Blonde has immense potential due to its cultural significance and the potential for Elle Woods to potentially hold a presidential position. With Reese Witherspoon's fame and fandom, the franchise is expected to continue rebooting or reviving its cinematic universe. However, there are several other projects in the works, further reinforcing the franchise's legacy.

Legally Blonde 3 is still happening

Legally Blonde 3 is happening, with Reese Witherspoon confirming the rumors in 2018. The film, produced by Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, was originally announced for 2020 by Amazon MGM Studios. However, the project was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Mindy Kaling, a writer for the film, expressed her desire to start shooting in the same year if Witherspoon liked the script and the circumstances allowed. The film was originally announced by Amazon MGM Studios for 2020.

Legally Blonde 3, which was set to release in May 2022, was delayed due to a script revision by Amazon MGM Studios. Mindy Kaling, in an interview with TIME magazine, explained that the writers wanted to bring Elle Woods to the 21st Century, bringing her characteristics from previous films while also presenting her as a grown woman. Currently, there is no official release date for Legally Blonde 3, but fans can expect the movie to be completed in the next few years.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde 3 is set to be directed by Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor, and Karen McCullah, with Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods. Jennifer Coolidge will return as Paulette, Elle's good friend. Fans are also hoping for Luke Wilson and Selma Blair to appear in the movie, but there is no confirmation yet. The film's current state remains uncertain, but it is expected to be a hit with fans.

What to expect from Legally Blonde 3?

In the aforementioned interview with Access, Mindy Kaling explained that Legally Blonde 3 will follow Elle Woods in her 40s, which makes sense given that Reese Witherspoon herself is 48 years old. Since Elle is concerned with social rights and has even put her eye on the White House, Elle would be the perfect age to try to get into the presidential elections. This would make for an outstanding plot. However, the exact plot of the movie hasn't been discussed.

Advertisement

Kaling and Witherspoon are focusing on bringing back iconic moments from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, including the "bend and snap." They aim to create a mature, settled, and intelligent Elle who knows her job. Witherspoon aims to maintain the same touchstones that mattered to people in the previous films, ensuring a believable growing-up story for the new character.

Another Legally Blonde project is in the works

Reese Witherspoon is set to star in a spin-off TV series based on the Legally Blonde movies, developed by Amazon MGM Studios. The project, starring Josh Swartz and Stephanie Savage, is set to be produced by the same team responsible for Gossip Girl, The O.C., and Marvel's Runaways, ensuring fans can expect high-quality content.

Elle magazine reported that a new series, Elle, will follow Elle Woods as a high school girl in the '90s. Reese Witherspoon announced the series will be available on Prime Video in 2025. There are other potential spin-offs, but there is limited information about them. The series is expected to provide enough content for fans for the next decade.

Advertisement

The Legally Blonde franchise has produced two big films, a movie starring Jennifer Hall, a Broadway musical, and a direct-to-DVD release in 2009. The franchise has also been adapted into a Broadway musical in 2007 and a direct-to-DVD release in 2009. With Amazon Prime's acquisition of MGM Studios and its collaboration with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, fans can expect a more committed and interesting expansion of the Legally Blonde universe.

ALSO READ: Why Frozen 3 First Look Sparks Fan Theories About Norse Mythology Connection? Explained