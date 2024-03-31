Is Courtney Cox Going To Come Back To The Scream Franchise? Source Reveals

Courtney Cox might soon return to the big screen. A source close to the actress revealed that Cox is in talks with the makers of the Scream franchise and might return as Gale Weathers if everything works out.

The news came out after Neve Campbell rejoined the cast and, taking to social media, informed the fans. The seventh movie in the franchise will be directed by writer and creator Kevin Williamson.

What Did Campbell Share About Her Return To Scream?

Soon after joining the cast of Scream, Neve Campbell took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In her caption, she wrote, “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The seventh installment of the franchise failed last year when Jenna Ortega withdrew due to apparent scheduling conflicts, and Spyglass fired star Melissa Barrera for postings about the Israel-Hamas War that the company considered antisemitic.

Kevin Williamson Shares His Excitement About The Film

The director, Kevin Williamson, took to Instagram to share the news of the new film with the audience. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream,’ was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ franchise. Thank you to all the ‘Scream’ fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

He further added, “It’s all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans. If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen.” Further details regarding the dates and the plot will be revealed soon.

