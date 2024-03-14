The Twilight saga is set to return, but with a surprising twist – it's going animated! This iconic vampire romance series, inspired by Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels, is getting a fresh reboot as a new TV show. Departing from the live-action movies of the past, this series will be animated and is slated to air on various streaming platforms and networks.

Beginning with the publication of Meyer's first book in 2005, Twilight follows the tale of Bella Swan, an ordinary high school student who finds herself entangled in a love triangle with Edward Cullen, a vampire, and Jacob Black, a werewolf. Their complex relationships and supernatural adventures captured the imaginations of fans worldwide.

The original Twilight movies, released between 2008 and 2012, were successful but received mixed reviews. Now, over a decade later, Lionsgate is bringing the story back to life on the small screen. The decision to make the new series animated comes as a surprise, but it adds a fresh twist to the beloved story.

Although the project was announced in 2023, it was only recently revealed that the series would be animated. There's no word yet on whether author Stephenie Meyer will be involved in the reboot. Additionally, none of the original stars are expected to return for the new series.

The animated Twilight series will likely follow the storyline of Meyer's four books, starting with Bella's move to Washington State and her encounters with Edward and Jacob. However, it's unclear how the show will handle controversial elements from the books or if it will take any creative liberties.

Fans can expect more details about the reboot as the release date approaches. Whether it stays faithful to the original novels or offers a new perspective, the animated Twilight series is sure to reignite interest offering both nostalgia and new experiences.