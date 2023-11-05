Top 8 reasons why The Vampire Diaries is better than Twilight

Despite the fact that Twilight is a well-loved property that popularized the vampire genre, it turns out that there is another vampire television series that is far superior and equally important: The Vampire Diaries. Twilight is a film franchise based on Stephenie Meyer's series of young adult novels, whereas The Vampire Diaries is a TV show based on L.J. Clark's books. Both stories depict young ladies who fall in love with vampires and are drawn into a hazardous world full of supernatural creatures and deadly monsters.

While it may appear unfair to match one vampire genre against another from the 2000s, the differences are actually rather significant. Although their stories are similar, The Vampire Diaries executes the classic vampire romance tale better and more thoughtfully than Twilight. Of course, there is nothing wrong with being a Twilight fan, and the franchise continues to have a huge impact to this day. However, for those looking for more vampire content or something greater than Twilight, The Vampire Diaries is an excellent pick.

The Vampire Diaries has more complex love triangles

In terms of romance, The Vampire Diaries featured a more satisfying love triangle than Twilight. Without a doubt, Twilight had an iconic love triangle that launched a slew of supernatural romances in the 2000s; nevertheless, TVD did the trend better by making its love triangle more intricate. Although Bella and Jacob had an intriguing relationship, fans knew Bella would choose Edward. Furthermore, Jacob's refusal to leave Bella alone felt suspicious rather than sweet. Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries threw Elena's choice between Stefan and Damon into doubt, and while Damon was undeniably evil, there were still reasons to root for him aside from his physical attractiveness.

The Vampire Diaries had better villains than Twilight

While Twilight's formidable Volturi were memorable villains, they are yet another story element that The Vampire Diaries developed slightly more than Twilight. There were many villains in The Vampire Diaries, but the best ones were those that were redeemed in some way. For example, both Damon and Klaus were villains in the series, yet they grew into more nuanced characters that couldn’t really be classified as good or evil. Because of this gray region, The Vampire Diaries was more dynamic than Twilight, which saw most situations in black-and-white terms.

The Vampire Diaries explained Vampire’s better than Twilight

Because The Vampire Diaries had more time than Twilight, it was able to delve further into several aspects, like vampire mythology. While Twilight provided some explanations for vampire and werewolf powers and weaknesses, TVD revealed much more lore. The series delved into issues such as vampire origins, although it focused more on the interactions between vampires and other supernatural animals. Where Twilight ended with werewolves, The Vampire Diaries continued with witches and other supernatural phenomena. Finally, the series became more compelling as a result of this deep plunge into the supernatural.

The Vampire Diaries offered more action than Twilight

Because of its action moments, The Vampire Diaries was far more interesting than Twilight. Though the Cullens and Bella were frequently in peril, the vampires' confrontations were largely bloodless and brief, with more discussion than real fighting. Meanwhile, TVD contained far more violence and gore, making the series feel far more high-stakes and exhilarating. The final film's ending, in which the climactic conflict turned out to be all in Alice's imagination, summed up Twilight's lack of danger. Though violence was never the answer, the action sequences in The Vampire Diaries were simply more enjoyable.

The Vampire Diaries had interesting minor characters in comparison to Twilight

Both Twilight and The Vampire Diaries featured large casts, but there was no doubt about which one was superior. The Cullens had the potential to be really interesting, but the brand ultimately failed to go beyond their surface-level characters. The Vampire Diaries, on the other hand, was a different story. Although Elena was the main character, her friends and peers were frequently just as engaging as she was, with similarly detailed plots. In addition, the minor characters in TVD were endearing and memorable. They were in the series for a long time and had romantic relationships and experiences that made the audience fall in love with them.

The Vampire Diaries were wittier than Twilight

While both Twilight and The Vampire Diaries could be classified as melodramatic, the latter allowed for far more humor than the former. Twilight was generally distinguished by its cold blue lighting and overly serious acting, whereas The Vampire Diaries was more lighthearted. Elena may be trapped between vampire brothers, but she still had the ability to laugh and spend time with her friends and family. Bella, on the other hand, had no interest in anyone other than Edward. Twilight was less entertaining than The Vampire Diaries because of its coldness.

The Vampire Diaries had a better female lead than Twilight

Elena from The Vampire Diaries was far superior in terms of protagonists. Even though Bella was renowned, she was not the heroine that most audiences aspired to be. She was indifferent, silent, and arguably uninteresting. She had no life apart from Edward. Elena, on the other hand, was full of life and retained this trait even when drawn into the Salvatores' drama. Elena's ability to keep friendships while immersed in vampire politics was not only outstanding but also contributed to her overall character development. Furthermore, her Katherine identity made her more dynamic than Bella.

The Vampire Diaries were easier to take seriously than Twilight

When compared to more "serious" movies and television, The Vampire Diaries and Twilight can both be used as punching bags; yet, TVD is easier to take seriously than Twilight. The bizarre dialogue, visual choices, and vampire mythos in the film franchise make it feel more like a comedy than a legitimate drama. The mere fact that Edward Cullen sparkles in the sunlight is enough to undermine Twilight's credibility. So, while Twilight still has a nostalgic hold on its followers, The Vampire Diaries takes itself seriously, which ultimately makes it the better series.

