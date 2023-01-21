Anna Kendrick opens up about her role in Twilight; 7 interesting things you must know about the franchise

Anna Kendrick is currently on a high with the excellent reviews received by her latest release Alice, Darling . The talented actress has reportedly delivered a moving performance as a woman who escapes from an abusive relationship with the help of her two girlfriends. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Anna Kendrick opened up about her journey in the film industry, and most importantly, being associated with the much-celebrated Twilight franchise. The 37-year-old had played the role of Jessica Stanley in the series.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Anna Kendrick revealed that her being a part of the Twilight series very much feels like a 'fever dream', years later. "At that time, I was this satellite figure in those films. I could still walk down the street totally fine, even though some of them did still recognize me from them. I wasn’t playing a character that made people fantasize about vampires," said the actress.

Anna about the plight of Twilight stars

Interestingly, Anna Kendrick also opened up about the plight of the Twilight stars and revealed that even the most famous faces of the franchise never had it easy. "At that time it felt like, ‘Oh, these people have become the most famous people on planet Earth, and it’s going to stay this way forever.’ Then they became the butt of every joke. It was very funny to me that that’s happening. That’s very wild," added the popular actress in her interview with Rolling Stone.