‘The casting director…’: When Robert Pattinson revealed how he got the role of Edward in hit movie series Twilight

Robert Pattinson, the English actor, is widely known for his deadly acting skills. Pattinson rose to prominence after his role in Twilight, where he played the role of a vicious vampire, Edward. He played the character effortlessly and instantly became popular, especially among female fans. The actor was the perfect candidate for the role. He just won the role with oh-so-perfect acting and charisma that leaves fans in complete awe of him. But how did he get the role? To all those wondering, luckily Pattinson answered this question and revealed how he got the role of Edward in a 2017 interview with W magazine, as reported by Teen Vogue.

Robert Pattinson revealed how he got the role of Edward in Twilight

Robert Pattinson was a young British actor striving to make it big in Hollywood before he played Edward Cullen in the Twilight trilogy and Cedric Diggory (RIP) in Harry Potter. And, as it turns out, his early losses paved the way for his eventual tremendous success. As reported by Teen Vogue, Pattinson revealed the true story of how he actually made it big in a new interview for W magazine, and it all started with a massive disappointment. In fact, his first role was as Reese Witherspoon's son in 2004's Vanity Fair, but his role was deleted from the picture.

The Twilight actor told W magazine, "I went to the screening, and no one had informed me that I was cut. The casting director...felt so guilty...that she gave me my first run at the part in Harry Potter, so I was quite glad I got cut in the end.”

Another potential failure led Pattinson to his most famous part, Twilight. "I flew out to L.A. to actually audition for something else, which I was told was mine to take, just on a plate. And then I went in and destroyed the audition. Then there was the Twilight audition the next day. And I think that was fairly easy for me to do since I had nothing to lose."

While the audition was simple, the acting was not. He said, "However, I never quite knew how to play a vampire. I was a pale, pale person.” adding that Twilight had subversive qualities that many critics (and even fans) missed when it became a teen smash.

He further continued, "If it hadn't been so successful, I think people would have thought it was really strange when we first signed up for it. It's a strange story! However, once a narrative becomes mainstream, it is difficult for people to understand how weird it is." He cited, for example, the scene in which Edward "gives [Bella] a Caesarean section by eating through the placenta. Strange, indeed."

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he has a deep fear of humiliation

Robert Pattinson, the actor who plays Batman, has claimed that he had a deep, deep fear of humiliation. The actor was asked if he had ever done a job that he didn't like in an interview with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine. He said that he hadn't because he was afraid of being humiliated.

He said, "Not at all." I'm terrified of being humiliated," he admitted. "You also have a sense that it's all up to you. You can claim it's a bad script, or the director is a jerk, or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one cares. You're the one that everyone will say is stupid. And even if you did your hardest, the vast majority of people will say you're pathetic."

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is currently working on Mickey 17 which slated to release next year and Batman 2 which is slated to release in 2025.

