Does Taylor Lautner resent the fame he received from Twilight? Actor says 'I wish I could have experienced..'

American actor Taylor Lautner received widespread love, fame, and recognition after starring as Jacob Black in the Twilight film franchise. Now, the 31-year-old has opened up about he has "only fond memories" of those days but used to harbour "resentment" for not getting to experience normalcy. Continue reading to know more details about what he said.

Does Taylor Lautner resent the fame he received from Twilight?

During his appearance on SiriusXM's Today radio show on Thursday, May 18, Lautner, opened up about his experience dealing with the massive fame and attention that came with being a part of the Twilight films. When asked if looking back on that period brings regret, the actor responded, "Now, only fond memories. But I do think that I also needed the space."

Lautner continued, "I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me but maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment, deep in there, going like 'I wish I could have experienced this part of normalcy.' Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place." The Twilight films, which starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson opposite Lautner, have earned more than $3.4 billion worldwide.

Previously, on The Toast podcast, the 31-year-old actor had revealed, "I was so young like I was 16 when Twilight came out, 17 for New Moon and Eclipse. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19. I was so young and yeah, I do feel like it was very strange, you know, traveling the world and being in different cities and having like thousands of screaming fans either take your side or the other guy's side." The films still remain a phenomenon and the characters played by the leads are still massively loved by fans around the globe.

Lautner has also previously told People, "I started acting from when I was a child, and it was kind of nonstop until I was in my early to mid-twenties. I'm super thankful for what I did experience, but I did miss out on a lot of just normal-life things, like going to college. I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends." During his appearance on the radio show, his wife, Taylor Dome also accompanied him.

Dome has been open about being a huge Twilight fan and a long withstanding joke between them has been how she used to crush on Pattinson's character Edward instead of Lautner's Jacob back then. When one of the hosts asked if she said, 'That's my man' while watching Lautner in Twilight back then, he quipped, "The problem is when she was watching it she was saying that about Edward." Dome replied, "We all make mistakes, we learn from them."

