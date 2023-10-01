'You can say it’s a sh**ty script or...': Robert Pattinson talks about playing parts that he is 'not into at all'; reveals having 'deep fear of humiliation'

It has been almost two decades since Robert Pattinson made his acting debut in mainstream cinema with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. And since then, the actor has evolved with the choice of roles that he picks and plays. In a recent sitdown with Interview Magazine, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about the kind of that he has been playing recently, and what being employed in this industry means. Here is everything to know about what he said.

Robert Pattinson on working on roles that everyone say is 'lame'

When asked about a project that he was 'not into at all,' Robert Pattinson had a pretty honest reply. The actor said, “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation.” He added, “And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a sh***y script or the director’s a di** or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”

When Robert Pattinson shared his thoughts on what is 'viable career' is

The Twilight actor has been honest about roles that did not work for him. Not only this, Pattinson had spoken about this in the past with GQ in 2020. “The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the [indie] movies I was doing, no one sees them,” he told the outlet at the time.

Pattinson added, “And so it’s kind of this frightening thing, ’cause I don’t know how viable this is for a career. … I don’t know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever.”

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure,” he told Firstman, further adding, “I think that’s just what life is.”

