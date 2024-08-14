The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Who Are Gene and Jean Thibedeau? Characters Explored

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy features a diverse range of villains, including Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Viktor (formerly Vanya) and Allison, and the Temps Commission and Handler. Season 4 continues this trend with The Keepers, who cause havoc but have a good reason for being on the warpath. The show's diverse villains contribute to the show's unique and captivating storytelling.

Who are Gene and Jean Thibedeau?

Gene Thibedeau and his wife Jean operate a cult called The Keepers, which is being investigated by Lila and Five for the CIA. They discuss the Umbrella Effect, which they believe is a series of events from previous seasons. The Keepers believe this is a bleed over from previous timelines, as each season ended with an apocalypse.

The Keepers are collecting items to prove they are in a false timeline, including relics, toys, and VHS tapes. They have been ridiculed by their peers for discussing memories seeping over and waking people in a facade. Some members have nightmares about their past lives, and the Thibedeaus even kill a dealer to obtain evidence for a barn they own.

It's a museum, an homage to the past that has information and articles on the Umbrella Academy as kids from Season 1, and of Reginald training them. They also have details about the infamous Jennifer Incident. Fans will recall this is where Ben died. This puts the couple front and center of the Ben and Jennifer mystery, and the belief that Jennifer is the key to resetting reality to what nature intended it to be.

What is The Umbrella Academy's cleanse?

Jennifer was found in a giant squid by the Thibedeaus, who wanted her for a reset called the Cleanse. The siblings found Jennifer in a fake town called New Grumpson, which the Hargreeves clan later learns was financed by the new Reginald. The Thibedeaus ambushed the siblings, who eventually discovered the hold was a protective hold.

Reginald wanted Jennifer to be kept away from society. Little did he know, the Thibedeaus were on the rampage. They end up stealing Jennifer away and placing her in the barn. They lock her there to trigger memories and to activate the Cleanse. They don't know what exactly it is, or how it will happen. It's part of their kooky style, which is ironic for some educators who love dancing in their room.

The Keepers, unaware of Ben's connection to Jennifer, accidentally assault her barn. Ben rescues her and flees, leaving the Keepers desperate to retrieve her. They employ CIA spies and their own militia to kill the Hargreeves siblings, as they cannot afford to let anyone interfere with the Cleanse.

The Keepers, trapped in an illusion, seek freedom through unabated violence. They unite their soldiers but receive help from Sy Grossman, who sent the siblings after Jennifer. Sy is the one who powers the siblings back up to feud with the Keepers, highlighting the tension between the siblings and the Keepers.

Gene and Jene Thibedeau are brutally killed off

Sy, pretending to be a member of the cult, outlines the plan to keep Ben with Jennifer and distance Reginald from his charges. They plan to trigger the end of days by undisturbing them with substances like Ben's marigold and Jennifer's durango, created by Reginald and his wife, Abigail.

In the new timeline, these substances are keeping Ben and Jennifer attracted to each other, infecting them with some kind of virus. Gene and Jean end up finding them, using their legion to block cops, activists, and the Academy out. It's just a matter of time. Shockingly, Sy murders Gene and shape-shifts into his form. He wants to speed the Cleanse up. He rebuffs negotiations from Reginald's team, as they want Ben back, especially a Viktor whom Season 2's Ben once saved.

Jean suspects something is off about her husband in The Umbrella Academy series finale. It leads to the false Gene killing Jean and encouraging his people to resist. The Cleanse is nigh. By shaping Sy as a false prophet, this gives the show a Biblical twist. He used the Thibedeaus as pawns. They had manpower and influence, and he did the same to the Hargreeves siblings. In the end, Sy manipulates everyone because he is Abigail in disguise.

The Thibedeaus are the antithesis to the Hargreeves

Abigail aims to rectify her and Reginald's corrupt reality by using foot soldiers, the Thibedeaus. They were desperate and gullible, unaware of the consequences of their actions. The bomb is Ben and Jennifer merging into a giant monster, causing a painful death rather than the euphoric release they initially thought.

The Thibedeaus, with their effective communication and unified vision, contrast Reginald and Abigail's lack of communication and secrets. Abigail disguises herself to bring Ben and Jennifer together, and they both find solace in allowing the monster to kill them, despite their personal struggles.

