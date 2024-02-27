The Voice Season 25: Here's What We Know About The Release Timings For All Regions

Monday premiere of The Voice Season 25 on NBC saw fierce competition among coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and duo Dan + Shay, vying to mentor contestants post-blind auditions.

The inaugural episode of Season 25 of The Voice aired on NBC on Monday, featuring intense competition among the judges, also referred to as coaches, as they vied to select contestants to mentor after the blind auditions.

Following the February 26 premiere of the latest season of The Voice, the subsequent audition episodes are scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 27, and Monday, March 4 respectively. The streaming option for the latest episodes will be made available by Peacock, the day following its TV telecast. 

If you too are an ardent fan of The Voice like us, below is a detailed breakdown of The Voice premiere timings in your respective time zones. 

The Voice Season 25 — Episode release Timing in various Time Zones 

The Voice (NBC)

Time Zone Time  Date
Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Alaska Time (AKT) 4:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) 3:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 1:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024
India Standard Time (IST) 6:30 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024
China Standard Time (CST) 9:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM Monday, February 26, 2024
Central European Time (CET) 2:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eastern European Time (EET) 3:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Meet The Voice Season 25 Coaches 

The judges panel for the 25th iteration of the beloved singing show include Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper. The latest season of The Voice also introduces Dan + Shay as the first-ever duo judges on the show. 

In an NBC insider interview, Shay Mooney, one-half of the duo, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the judge's panel. “It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show. It’s so much fun to be able to learn. We're genuinely fans of every single one [of] these wonderful people," he said. 

The season 25 coach, Chance the Rapper, too, echoed the same sentiments saying, “I wanted to be a coach on the Voice because I like giving platforms to young artists — especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process.” 

John Legend has been a part of The Voice since season 16, except for season 23. Reba McEntire joined the NBC singing show in Season 24, while Chance the Rapper came on board in Season 23.

