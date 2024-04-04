Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Announce Decision To 'Part Ways' After Five Years of Marriage; Exploring Their Relationship

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going their separate ways after five years of marriage. The musician and his former partner announced the decision to split in a joint statement on Wednesday via Instagram.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the statement posted on Chance’s Instagram stories read. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The duo, who are also parents to two daughters, further informed that they will continue co-parenting their kids, saying, “God blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” Kirsten and Chance finished.

In light of their divorce, let's take a retrospective look at Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley's relationship over the years.

Childhood sweethearts-turned-life partners - Now the couple part ways

Chance, whose full name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, said that he first met Corley when he was 9 years old. The duo, however, did not properly connect until years later when they met again at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, in 2012. Shortly after their reunion, they began dating.

In 2015, Chance and Corley welcomed their daughter Kensli, then broke up in 2016.

The following year, though, the duo rekindled their romance. They then got engaged in 2018 and exchanged wedding vows in 2019. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Marli Grace Bennet, the same year.

Chance The Rapper On the Work Front

Chance has recently teased a new album, titled Star Line Gallery, on social media. Though he did not announce any official release date, the rapper did say that the project was lined up for a spring 2024 drop.

Chance’s relationship with Corley has been a major recurring theme in his music. His 2019 album, The Big Day, was a concept album about the couple’s wedding day. Several more of his songs, like Blessings, Finish Line/Drown, and more, are also an ode to his relationship with his now ex-wife.

As of now, Chance the Rapper is acting as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

