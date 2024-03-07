Reba McEntire Gets Emotional on The Voice as Contestant Performs Remembering Late Loved One

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It was during the latest episode of The Voice that one of the prominent judges got emotional. Reba McEntire, the country artist, was seen to turn teary as she saw a contestant perform.

The exact reason for her to get emotional was because his performance made McEnitre remember her late mother.

Reba McEntire getting emotional on The Voice

The cherished singer once loved someone to the core. However, the passing of that person made her vulnerable. It was the mother of the Is There Life Out There artist, who recently felt a breeze of her good old days.

The judge was seen having a tearful face on Tuesday night’s episode of the reality show after William Alexander dedicated his performance to his late grandfather.

He delivered his best as he performed a song by Lizzy McAlpine. His performance of Ceilings made both Chance the Rapper and McEntire turn their chairs, following which Alexander said, "Singing that song, I was actually singing it for my grandfather, who passed away last year. He always said that he believed in me, and it's just crazy being here now."

Impressed over his emotional performance and tribute to his late granddad, the Consider Me Gone singer said, "When I sing a song and I'm thinking about my momma... I start gasping, and I can't sing anymore."

Advertisement

Further, she also asked him, "How did you do that?"

Addressing the judge’s question, Alexander said that he "pictured him (the grandfather) hearing this and seeing me do this. It just made me feel so proud to be here."

With a weepy voice, the Does He Love You artist offered Alexander to be on her team while also stating, "Wonderful. You're gonna have somebody with you all the time, and now I'm getting choked up, and I'm going to have to start talking very high, but I thought you did a great job. Your voice is beautiful gift.”

Reba McEntire losing her mother

Jacqueline McEntire, the mother of Reba McEntire lost her battle with cancer in March of 2020. She lost her life while fighting the deadly illness at the age of 93.

This heartbreak was unbearable for Reba McEntire, after which her music career was at risk for quite a long time. The I’m a Survivor artist was even thinking of quitting her talented and famed career.

While talking to Today, the artist said she had discussed a plan of discontinuation with her sister Susie, as she “always did it for Mama."

However, Susie became McEntire‘s power, which encouraged her to channel her emotions and get back into the industry with a strong comeback. Soon she released the track Seven Minutes in Heaven, which was a tribute to her late mother.

ALSO READ: The Voice Season 25: Here's What We Know About The Release Timings For All Regions