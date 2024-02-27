Taylor Swift’s father reportedly got into a scuffle with a paparazzo in Australia early Tuesday morning. The alleged incident occurred as the singer was leaving a yacht at Sydney’s ferry wharves.

Taylor Swift's Father allegedly got into a scuffle with a paparazzi

According to reports from News.com.au, a 71-year-old man, purportedly Scott Swift, allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old photographer at Neutral Bay Wharf around 2:30 a.m. The photographer, Ben McDonald from Matrix Media Group, stated he suffered a "sore left chop" but didn't require medical treatment.

Ben recounted the event, explaining that “I was just out on the job chasing Taylor,” as she departed the yacht. He noted “She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas. Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in.”

Expressing his shock over the incident, Ben mentioned that “It was a shock … There was no need for it, the security had it under control, I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now.”

Taylor Swift had recently concluded her Eras Tour in Sydney on Monday. Although the New South Wales Police didn't immediately comment on the altercation, reports suggest Taylor departed Australia on her private jet after the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

What did Taylor Swift say about the incident?

While Taylor Swift's rep told TMZ, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

It’s unclear what prompted the alleged altercation between Scott Swift and the paparazzo. Witnesses allegedly observed her plane departing Sydney Airport a few hours following the reported altercation.

ALSO READ: POLL: Tommy Shelby, Scarecrow, J Robert Oppenheimer and more; VOTE for your favorite Cillian Murphy character