The Voice Season 25 Knockouts: Here's Who Went Home And Who Made It To The Next Round

The first Knockouts round of The Voice season 25 was full of twists and turns. The four judges, Chance the Rapper, Dan+Shay, Reba McEntire, and John Legend matched up contestants from their teams to determine who will stay in the competition and who will, unfortunately, go home. These Knockouts were different from the Battles round. This time, the contestants did not sing duets but instead chose songs on their own accord and performed it to prove their abilities.

Who made it through The Knockouts Round Night 1?

It was also announced that other than the four judges and mentors Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan+Shay, there would of course be a Mega Mentor. And for this season of The Voice, the Mega Mentor is country superstar Keith Urban. He will be working with the rest of the judges to mentor and coach the contestants for their individual performances but will not be taking part in the elimination process. For the Knockouts round, there were no saves, but there were some steals which saved a few contestants.

The contestants who went home on the first night of the Knockouts round in The Voice season 25 were Frank Garcia, Ashley Bryant, Dani Stacey, and Val T. Webb. The contestants who made it through this round were Asher HaVon, John Sanders, Anya True, Olivia Rubini, Nathan Chester, and Serenity Arce. The other two contestants who made it through were Kyle Schuesler and Tae Lewis, both of whom were steals.

The match-up for this Knockout Round was intense

The first ones up for the match-up round were Asher HaVon and Tae Lewis from Reba McEntire’s team. Asher sang Unbreak My Heart by Toni Braxton and Tae sang Nothin’ on You by Cody Johnson. Reba ended up choosing Asher as the winner of this round saying, "I definitely think Asher could win.” However, all three of the other judges tried to steal Tae, but the contestant ended up choosing Dan+Shay’s team, sticking to his country roots.

The second match-up was between Frank Garcia who sang El Triste by José José and Olivia Rubini who sang Tiny Dancer by Elton John. Both of them were from team Dan+Shay, who ended up choosing Olivia, sending Frank Garcia home.

The third match-up was between Team John Legend’s Val T. Webb who sang Anita Baker’s Sweet Love, and Nathan Chester who sang Elvin Bishop’s Fooled Around and Fell in Love. John picked Nathan, saying, “Nathan picked the perfect song. It really embodies the style of music that he wants to bring back. It had power but it also had finesse in the right moments. He’s going to be formidable throughout this competition.” This meant that Val was unfortunately eliminated.

Team Chance was up next with Dani Stacey singing Jaded by Miley Cyrus and Serenity Arce singing Unfaithful by Rihanna. Serenity Arce was picked to stay in the competition by Chance, who said, “I went with Serenity because I think she has the passion. In a competition like this where everybody can sing, you have to be willing to go for it,” and Stacey had to go home.

Team Reba’s Ashley Bryant went head-to-head against Josh Sanders. Bryant sang Heads Carolina, Tails California by Jo Dee Messina while Josh Sanders chose Wild as Her by Corey Kent. Josh won this round which meant Ashely had to go home.

Next up was team Dan+Shay’s Anya True vs. Kyle Schuesler. Anya chose the song Runaway by Aurora while Kyle went with Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur. This round was interesting as even though Anya was chosen by Dan+Shay, Kyle was stolen by Chance the Rapper who said,”I was playing the long game, baby. I was just like a leopard waiting to pounce. I knew I was going to get you on my team at some point. I just had to play my cards right. I’ve had my eye on Kyle since day one. My team was full so I couldn’t grab him up. He can do pop, he can do folk, he can do country, he can do anything. I think he can do anything with his voice.”

The first night of The Knockouts round of The Voice season 25 was indeed interesting. And it will just become more and more competitive and exciting as each round passes.

ALSO READ: Top 9 Most Successful Contestants On The Voice; From Morgan Wallen To Cassadee Pope