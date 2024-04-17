'These Are Trauma Tourists': Christy Carlson Romano REVEALS She Refused To Work With Quiet On Set Doc Team

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the challenges faced by child actors, which may be distressing for some readers.

Child stars often face unique challenges as they grow up in the spotlight. Christy Carlson Romano, known for her roles in Disney and Stevens and Cadet Kelly, is no exception. She recently spoke about a controversial TV documentary series called Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Romano declined an offer to work with the doc’s team, describing them as “outsiders” and “people who don’t belong to our community.” Let’s delve deeper and find out why Romano said no to this series and what she thinks should be changed for the young actors in the industry.

The offer she turned down

She even shared how she was approached by various reality show producers, but she would reply to all of them by saying, “Hey, guys, the only way we would do this is we talk about how do we fix it?”

Romano chooses not to watch

According to Entertainment Weekly, Romano hasn’t watched Quiet on Set because she finds it too upsetting. She feels the documentary doesn’t give hope or show a way to make things any better. She said, “I’ve made a choice for several reasons to opt out of watching that imagery. I know a lot of details; I know a lot of the folks involved.”

She also feels that there is no hope being inserted into the narrative, emphasizing the “importance of understanding the trauma porn.”

She also mentioned that the documentary doesn’t offer hope or solutions for improvement. With her film degree from Columbia, she understands how documentaries use images to stir emotions and aim to drive change in social issues.

Romano also felt uneasy with the filmmakers because they were not part of the child star community. She said, “These are people who don’t belong to our community; these are outsiders.”

She feels that they might want to help fix things if they know how, but more than that, they see it from outside. “These are trauma tourists,” she added.

Advocacy for better protection

Romano cares a lot about young actors, not just because of her own time in the spotlight. She’s working hard to make things better for them. She believes that viewing child actors as laborers and providing them with proper union protections is crucial.

Romano works with the Looking Ahead program, which is part of the Actors Fund. She says they need more money and help to keep these young artists safe and happy.

