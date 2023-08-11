Who is Johnny Depp's son Jack Depp? 5 things to know about the actor's youngest kid

Johhny Depp has been one of the most beloved people in the industry. The actor has been in the industry for a good few decades now. During that time he's shared his talent and life with his fans and the audience, but one thing he's left locked away from the public eyes is his two children. The only reason Lily-Rose Depp gained wide recognition is because of her ambitions of pursuing acting. But on the other hand, might not know that the veteran actor has a son named Jack as well, due to him being super private. Here are 5 things you need to know about Depp's youngest child.

Jack Depp was born in France

Son to Jonny Depp and his girlfriend of 14 years Vanessa Paradis in 2002, the youngest Depp was born in France, in the countryside in Neuilly-sur-Seine. At the time of his birth, his big sister Lily-Rose was around 3 years-old. In a 2007 interview with Belgium's Weekend Knack magazine, Paradis explained her decision to raise her children close to her hometown. She revealed that the couple chose France, even though "Los Angeles was great too" because "only, in the south of France you can live much more anonymously."

Jack Depp was named after his father

Now some might hear the name Jack Depp, and think the Pirates of the Caribbean actor named him son after his famous character Jack Sparrow, but that is actually not the case. The 20-year-old was born John "Jack" Christopher Depp III, a name shared with both his grandfather and father, who are commonly known as “John” and “Johnny” respectively.

Jack Depp is a hugely private person

Johnny Depp and his youngest, lead contrasting lifestyles. Jack unlike his father, has no interest in acting and instead favors a more quiet and private life. Raised alongside his sister in France, they were intentionally shielded from the glare of Hollywood to safeguard their privacy, a move made their parents to try and let their children grow up in peace.

Jack Depp's mother tongue is both French and English

The 2002-born holds dual French and American citizenship. He spent his formative years dividing his time on either side of the pond, becoming fluent in English and French. Lily Depp revealed to Interview magazine that she and her brother consistently conversed in French at home with their mother. The siblings being bilingual proved to be of use particularly when they attended school in the United States.

Jack Depp is similar to Johnny Depp when it comes to driving

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor explained in a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that his son funnily enough shares the same instincts as him when it comes to driving, which is none. The 60-year-old joked stating the reason why he won't personally teach his then-15-year-old driving is because "he has my instincts, my boy, and he’s crashed about five golf carts."

