'They Kept Pushing It Back': Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman Reveals He Slept On Airport Floor While Traveling Amid Microsoft's Global Tech Outage

Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman was under a bit of duress due to the malfunction of Microsoft technology recently. It grounded him overnight at an airport and compelled him to sleep on the floor.

For context, Windows users around the world were experiencing a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error resulting in system shutdowns or restarts without notice. The recent reason for this is cited by Microsoft as being an updated version provided by CrowdStrike incorporated into its software package. Many firms’ computer systems were rendered no longer functional including banks, airlines and emergency services due to an IT disruption like this one.

Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman suffers due to Microsoft global tech outage

On Friday, TMZ spoke to the Suicide Squad actor at LAX to find out how the blackout had affected his travel plans. He explained his own terrible experience which many others had also gone through in the past week.

Joel shared how he too had gone through this nightmare. The tired actor remembered that he spent almost a whole day flying from Atlanta to Los Angeles due to a fault in the technology that delayed his plane. He got stuck beside everybody else who was suffering due to the tech chaos.

This worldwide IT disruption had led to Windows PCs shutting down, businesses and broadcasters ceasing operations, and planes being grounded at multiple airports.

Joel Kinnaman slept on the airport floor

As per the outlet, Kinnaman didn’t even have pillow and ended up laying on the airport floor with his head on the backpack. He said about his delayed flight, "They kept pushing it back." He refelected on how the global data outage affected plenty, including himself.

Advertisement

As previously stated, there was a system crash caused by CrowdStrike software update which grounded thousands of flights worldwide while affecting hospitals and even causing issues for Paris Olympics. Joel started his journey from Atlanta at 5 pm of the previous day to when he finally landed in L.A.

Joel Kinnaman starred as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad (2021). He's also known for his striking roles in Silent Night (2023), RoboCop (2014), Altered Carbon (2018 – 2020), The Killing (2011 – 2014) and more.

ALSO READ: Microsoft global outage affects airlines and companies; millions of Windows users report 'Blue Screen of Death'