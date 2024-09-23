'They Thought Of Us As...': Modern Family Star Eric Stonestreet Reacts To Spinoff Series Getting Scrapped By Network

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet recently opened up about his feelings toward the scrapped spinoff that would have centered around his character, Cameron Tucker, and his on-screen husband, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). In a candid interview, Stonestreet discussed how the idea for the spinoff was initially well-received but ultimately rejected by ABC, leaving him and others involved feeling hurt and disappointed.

"They Thought of Us As Old Guys": Stonestreet on ABC's Decision

During an interview with Graham Bensinger, Stonestreet revealed that despite a promising script penned by Modern Family co-creator Chris Lloyd, ABC decided not to move forward with the spinoff. The show would have followed Cam and Mitchell as they moved to Missouri with their daughter, Lily, and newborn son, Rexford. Reflecting on the rejection, Stonestreet shared how he, Ferguson, and Lloyd felt snubbed. “Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something that didn’t seem worthy of continuing," he said. "It felt a little hurtful, but people make business decisions.”

A "Slam Dunk" Opportunity Missed

Stonestreet expressed confidence that the spinoff would have been a success, citing the involvement of Modern Family’soriginal creator and the strong chemistry between the characters. "I think it would have been a slam dunk," he stated. He acknowledged that co-creator Steven Levitan had concerns about diluting the original series’ legacy, but maintained that the spinoff had the right team and premise to succeed. "If ABC had said ‘Let’s do it,’ I think we’d be on right now,” Stonestreet argued.

Despite the disappointment, Stonestreet seems ready to move on, admitting that the window for the spinoff has likely closed. However, he remains open to other ideas, including a Modern Family reunion special. As fans continue to reminisce about the beloved sitcom, the possibility of revisiting these iconic characters isn’t entirely off the table—but for now, it seems the dream of a Tucker-Pritchett spinoff is over.

