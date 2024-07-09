'Could He Be Anything But? Nasty!': Taylor Strecker Calls Modern Family Star Eric Stonestreet 'Worst Guest' Over Pepto Bismol Mix-Up

Podcaster Taylor Strecker recently shared in a viral video that actor Eric Stonestreet was the "worst guest" she's ever had on her show due to a misunderstanding about an antidiarrheal product.

Strecker, host of the Taste of Taylor podcast, told Summer House star Paige DeSorbo on Amazon Live that she expected Stonestreet to talk about his show Modern Family. Instead, he wanted to promote Pepto-Bismol, which she didn't know beforehand.

During the conversation, Taylor Strecker told Paige DeSorbo, “He’s from ‘Modern Family,’ and he’s like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one,” she added, “Could he be anything but? Nasty!”

Strecker recalled their conversation during the podcast claiming that they were talking, just chatting away while she was being her usual adorable self. Then he suddenly asked, "So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?"

She explained that she had hemorrhoids and called herself the queen of diarrhea, expressing her love for Pepto-Bismol and willingness to discuss anything. He responded by remarking that someone hadn't done their homework.

Feeling offended, Strecker told Stonestreet that promoting Pepto-Bismol was his responsibility, not hers since she wasn’t being paid by the brand.

Taylor Strecker admits to snapping at Eric Stonestreet

The podcaster expressed being shocked with this exchange exclaiming, “You’re gonna come into my house and call my mommy and daddy? I don’t think so.”

Stecker admitted snapping at the actor saying, “I said, ‘I’m sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no. So that’s your job to figure out, not mine.'”

DeSorbo joked about contacting Stonestreet’s former co-star Sofía Vergara to get more details. Strecker didn’t specify when the interview took place, and clips of it are not available online. However, Stonestreet worked with Pepto-Bismol in 2011.

The video of Strecker’s story has over a million views on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions. Some users shared similar negative experiences with Stonestreet, while others expressed disappointment, saying they thought he was kind and sweet, per Page Six.

