'They Were So Charismatic': Tom Hiddleston REVEALS The Iconic Roles That Inspired Him To Play Loki

Almost 13 years have passed since Tom Hiddleston made his on-screen debut as Loki in the 2011 movie Thor. The actor remembers that to prepare to portray Marvel's God of Mischief, he had to look to strange film figures for inspiration.

At the Saturday PaleyFest 2024 Loki cast event, Hiddleston, 43, talked candidly about how he studied Alan Rickman's renowned performance as Hans Gruber in the 1988 film Die Hard to prepare for the iconic part. He also studied Phillip Vandamm, the master spy played by James Mason in the 1959 thriller North by Northwest.

The Evolution of Loki: From Childhood Fascination to Iconic Antihero

"Those are all characters that are about power and retaliation," Hiddleston remarked, possibly because he enjoyed those performances so much as a kid. “I think the reason I was drawn to such performances was that they appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their roles as the antagonists. And that added to its allure. Even though they weren't the main characters in those movies, they had a lot of charisma.”

Although Loki didn't play a significant role in the Thor or Avengers movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his spin-off show Loki made its Disney+ debut in June 2021, drawing attention to the crafty trickster.

As successfully portrayed by Hiddleston, the antihero's expansive adventure across space and time over the course of two seasons helped popularize and even embrace Loki to a large number of viewers.

Loki's Transformation in Season Two: Protecting the Timelines

In the second season, which also starred Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ke Huy Quan, and Sophia Di Martino, Loki transforms into a living temporal loom to maintain the various timelines. With this choice, Loki completes a remarkable metamorphosis from a self-centered, egotistical person to someone prepared to give his all to preserve the cosmos.

Executive producer and writer Eric Martin told PEOPLE at the event, "That was the very basis of the season I set out to write, and seeing that all culminate in that and Tom, just bringing every last bit of emotion to it, it just made everything [worthwhile]."

