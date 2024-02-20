Top 7 Moments Of The 2024 People's Choice Awards Ft Tom Hiddleston, Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera And More

People’s Choice Awards, the one where the fans get to cast votes and choose the best performances in films, TV, music, and pop culture, successfully concluded on Sunday, February 18.

Taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and hosted by the Marvel star himself, Simu Liu, the ceremony saw iconic pop culture moments including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling taking home the Female and Male movie stars of the year, an impromptu Unwritten rendition by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Tom Hiddleston enjoying a Taylor Swift joke a little too much, and more. So here we are, packing up the Top 7 People’s Choice Award moments from this year for you. Have a look!

Tom Hiddleston became a topic of harmless conversation for laughing at a Taylor Swift joke

Simu Liu played with his words and got the fans to think he was talking about his groundbreaking movie Barbie, in his People’s Choice opening monologue, when he was actually discussing Taylor Swift and her pop culture domination. “Finally, for the most iconic pop culture moment of the year, who could forget the one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire county dressing up, dancing the night away, and making huge waves at the box office? I'm talking of course about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie,” Liu said.

He continued, “Oh, I’m sorry did you think I was gonna say the other — no, no. Look, I was a Swiftie long before I was Ken. Okay?... I’m a 1989 baby so Taylor and I, we’re bonded.”

As the Shang Chi star referred to Taylor, the camera slyly panned towards Hiddleston sitting in the crowd and caught the actor laughing during the moment. This became one of the most discussed moments on X later on.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell joined Natasha Bedingfield to sing Unwritten

Before presenting the Female Country Artist of the Year award, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who starred together in Anyone But You last year, led the audience to sing Unwritten, the rendition that makes Powell’s serenity song in the film. To everyone’s surprise, the duo was then joined by Bedingfield herself. The actual voice behind the 2004 hit.

Lenny Kravitz performed his biggest hits

The 2024 Music Icon Award winner, Lenny Kravitz, set the stage on fire when he performed some of his greatest hits including Fly Away, It Ain't Over ‘Till It's Over, Let Love Rule, Are You Gonna Go My Way, and TK421. The 59-year-old who looks nothing like a 59-year-old was presented the preannounced 2024 People’s Choice Music Icon honor by Grammy winner Victoria Monet.

Other musical performers for the evening included Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s friendship won hearts, once again!

Jennifer Aniston honored Adam Sandler with the 2024 People’s Icon Award and before doing so, she made a touching speech for her friend. “Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life. I’m proud to honor him tonight and I’d happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world,” she said.

As Sandler took the stage, he thanked the Morning Show star. “First of all, Aniston, I love you so much, and I know you don't love doing stuff like this. You’re OK?” he asked to which she replied, “I just get nervous!”

Jeremy Renner took the stage amid accident recovery

Jeremy Renner dominated the headlines last year after he suffered a life-threatening snow plow accident. The actor, however, appeared in high spirits as he took the People’s Choice Awards stage on Sunday to present Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year Award.

“Gotta say, it feels good to be back,” he said after getting a huge applause as walked the stage. “This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy to be here with you, the fans. You guys are the best,” he added.

America Ferrera honored for her role in Barbie

Barbie swept the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday with Rayn Gosling and Margot Robbie winning the Male and Female Movie Star of the Year.

America Ferrera, for her part in the billion-dollar film, earned the Movie Performance of the Year Award at the ceremony. Taking her time during the acceptance speech, the movie star said, “It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of such a bold and inspiring masterpiece and to get to speak words of truth that so many of us needed to hear out loud.”

Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also won big at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The couple has been making waves ever since they made their relationship official in September 2023. Their dominance in pop culture got a nod from the fans as well at the fan-voted award ceremony as the duo was named Female Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year. Sadly, neither of them were at the ceremony.