What Advice Did The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton Get From Partner Tom Hiddleston? Actress Reveals

In a recent interview, Zawe Ashton, one of the actors from the female stars lead superhero film The Marvels, shared insights into her role in the movie and the valuable advice she received from her partner, Tom Hiddleston. Ashton's revelations offer a glimpse into her reasons for joining the superhero film, which sadly underperformed in its theatrical run, failing to make up for its production cost.

Zawe Ashton on starring in female lead superhero film of MCU

The Marvels, the sequel to the film Captain Marvel (2019) and TV series Ms. Marvel (2022), was released on November 10, 2023. Directed by Ni DaCosta and co-written by Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, the film follows the adventures of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as they navigate strange wormholes and confront the formidable Kree threat.

For Zawe Ashton, who plays the role of Dar-Benn, a revolutionary Kree warrior, in The Marvels, the opportunity to be part of such a transformative project holds immense significance. In an interview, Ashton likened the film to Spice Girls in Space, highlighting its refreshing approach to storytelling within the MCU. She emphasized the importance of the representation of women in superhero films, expressing her gratitude for being part of a project that resonates with audiences on a personal level.

“It means everything. It's the reason I want to do this work. It's the reason that my inner child was healed in the process of doing this piece. I think a lot of us young girls didn't see movie posters like this one growing up. And that didn't mean that we weren't into these worlds and that we weren't engaged in that kind of material and that we weren't the audience for it,” she shared in an interview with Screen Rant .

Expressing her gratitude to be a part of such an empowered team of strong female figures, the actress added, “They just weren't being made. And it means everything. And to be, again, part of such a hugely female-heavy ensemble and also in terms of the heads of department, it was groundbreaking and hopefully will be one of the last films to have to say it was groundbreaking. This will just become the norm for the generation of actors, and writers, and directors, and producers behind us.”

Zawe Ashton on the piece of advice she received from Tom Hiddleston

In addition to discussing her role in The Marvels, Ashton shared valuable advice she received from her partner, Tom Hiddleston, a seasoned actor known for his portrayal of Loki in the MCU. Ashton revealed, “He [Hiddleston] just really generously said, ‘What you put in is what you get out.’ This is an incredible franchise that is 10, 14 years deep at this point. And the people who originated it knew nothing and built it from belief and commitment. And you could come into it later along down the line once it's been successful and feel like you don't have to bring that same game.”

Ashton emphasized Hiddleston's advice on the physical and emotional challenges of bringing these dynamic characters on screen, stating, “And actually, you need to bring that game every time because these are long hours that you work. Just on a really basic level, these are incredible physical endurance tests these days, training and fighting and trying to make these huge worlds seem human, and believable, and accessible. He just said, ‘What you put in is what you get out. You've just got to meet it with an open heart every day. And that's how you'll get the best experience and hopefully the best movie.’”

Further, the actress shared her wonderful experience of the film, remarking, “And for me, I had honestly hand on heart one of the best experiences of my life. I will never forget making this film and the people I made it with, especially the stunt team, because that was such a huge new world and such a level of transformation; I couldn't have dreamt that up. Yeah, that was the deeper advice, outside of the zippers.”

Despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics and underperforming at the box office, its impact extends beyond mere numbers. The Marvels represents a bold step forward for the representation and inclusion of women in superhero films.

