The Night Manager Season 2: Under Production; potential release details, cast and more to know

Fans of the gripping John le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, have reason to rejoice as a second season is officially in the works. Set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and BBC, the new season will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the charismatic Jonathan Pine.

What's in Store for Season 2?

The highly-anticipated Season 2, operating under the secret title Steelworks is scheduled to commence filming later this year in the vibrant locales of London and South America. Though the official green light from Amazon and BBC is pending, industry insiders suggest that a two-season order is on the horizon.

David Farr, the mastermind behind the original season, is back at the writing desk for Season 2. Known for his intricate storytelling, Farr is set to weave another web of suspense and intrigue that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Season 1 left us hanging in 2016, with arms dealer Richard Roper taken by the Syrians, and Pine facing a new challenge two years later. In the upcoming season, Hiddleston's Pine will grapple with the news of Roper's demise in custody, setting off a chain of events that promise to be even more deadly and challenging than before.

The cast: Who's returning and who's not?

Tom Hiddleston is set to lead the cast once again, reprising his role as the enigmatic Jonathan Pine. As the character with the most potential for future storylines, Hiddleston's return is eagerly awaited by fans.

While Hiddleston's comeback is confirmed, details about the rest of the cast remain shrouded in mystery. The fate of other original cast members, such as Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, is yet to be unveiled.

With Hugh Laurie's Roper meeting his end in Season 1, it's unlikely that he will make a comeback. The supporting characters orbiting Roper's arms-dealing cohort are also expected to remain in the past.

David Farr's return as the writer for Season 2 adds continuity to the series, but there's no word on whether Susanne Bier, the director of the original season, will be back for the sequel.

When can we expect in season 2?

Filming for The Night Manager Season 2 is scheduled to kick off this summer, with a two-season order on the horizon. If all goes according to plan, viewers might have to wait a bit more to witness the return of Jonathan Pine and the enthralling world of espionage and suspense.

Upon release, the second season is expected to be distributed jointly by Amazon Prime Video and the BBC, offering a global and local viewing experience.

Hiddleston's breakout performance

In his first leading TV role, Hiddleston embodies Jonathan Pine, an ex-soldier turned night manager in a posh Cairo hotel. His life takes an exhilarating twist when recruited to infiltrate arms dealer Richard Roper's (played by Hugh Laurie) inner circle.

Hiddleston skillfully slips into Pine's multifaceted character, blending cunning, dignified stiffness, and emotional depth. The seasoned actor's nuanced performance in this alluring series earned him accolades, including an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe win. Despite the acclaim, it falls short of surpassing Hiddleston's most outstanding TV role to date.

