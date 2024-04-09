Will We Ever See Loki Going Head-To-Head With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine? Here's What Tom Hiddleston Has To Say

We are just a few months away from witnessing the legend amongst the actors who played the superhero role, as Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role in Deadpool and Wolverine. But with him, will we see Tom Hiddleston too?

As we have seen in the only trailer that has been released so far, the movie talks about Time Variance Authority, aka TVA, that we saw in the Disney+ series Loki.

So what are the chances that we might be able to have a look at Loki making an appearance in the movie that is set to release in July this year? Let's hear it from the actor himself.

Tom Hiddlestone about Loki against Wolverine

How about there’s a way where magic could go against science that made the mutants? There actually might be, and Tom Hiddleston may have recently addressed the possibilities of it.

During his recent interview with Variety, the actor from Kong: Skull Island spoke of a chance where we might see Loki going against Wolverine.

When he was asked where would he want Loki to go ahead to, the MCU star who has recently turned from villain to a hero stated, “Oh, my goodness. umm... gosh I don’t know I mean now there are all these new, the X-Men are back in there right? I mean the Wolverine is in them…”

Further talking about the chances of Loki going Head-To-Head With Wolverine, the night manager actor said, “I think Wolverine was in the original Avengers as far as I remember so there’s some comic book history there so I have to dig my all comic books out and see what the storylines are.”

Although there are no known events where the two nonhuman entities have gone against each other, actor Tom Hiddleston recently neither confirmed nor denied his appearance as Loki in the only Marvel Studios movie of this year.

During ComFestCon, as reported by Screen Rant, Hiddleston, stated, "I don’t know, and if I did… I might not be allowed to tell you. I truly don’t know, Marvel are correctly protective of their information. I’ve seen the trailer, it looks good."

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects

Now that the big leagues are in, Marvel has recently released its second animated series, X-Men ‘97. By welcoming the mutants into the huge superhero gang, Marvel Studios has not left the street team behind.

Speaking of which, the Thor actor stated, “My friend Charlie Cox plays the Daredevil and he’s got his show coming out. I love Charlie to bits, so we did a play together on Broadway years ago, it will be fun.”

The photos from the sets of Daredevil: Born Again show some of the main characters, finally stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and becoming its canon.

It's not just Daredevil who we will see in the upcoming series, even Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is set to hit the screen again, with all of his bloody hunt. Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter also posted a story on Instagram where she was wearing a t-shirt same as Jessica Jones, teasing her return with the caption “IYKYK.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will be out on July 26, 2024.

