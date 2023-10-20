When Tom Hiddleston revealed he and ex-Taylor Swift were still friends after their breakup

Tom Hiddleston, the talented actor who garnered significant media attention due to his brief romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift, has maintained a respectful and considerate stance even after their relationship ended. Hiddleston openly shared that he and Swift are still friends and expressed admiration for her.

Tom Hiddleston claimed that he is friends with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift

When a high-profile relationship takes centre stage in the media, the aftermath of a breakup can be equally intriguing to the public. In the case of actor Tom Hiddleston and pop sensation Taylor Swift, the short-lived yet intensely scrutinized romance didn't deter them from maintaining a friendship post-breakup.

But it appears like Hiddleston and Swift managed to be on good terms with each other after the end of their short-lived romance. The Night Manager star gracefully confirmed their continued friendship during an interview with People, via USA Today , as he attended the Emmys. Asked if he and Swift were still friends, Hiddleston responded with a smile, "Yes. Yes, we are."

Tom Hiddleston doesn’t regret dating Taylor Swift

The three-month-lasting romance between Hiddleston and Swift undoubtedly attracted much attention from public and media alike. When asked by The Telegraph whether he regretted the publicity and gossip generated by their relationship, Hiddleston exhibited a certain weariness, explaining, "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this, if that's alright."

He further emphasized that everyone is entitled to a private life, stating, "I’m just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind, I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

Despite the hurdles, Hiddleston had shared some soft words for Swift in an interview with GQ , describing her as "an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”". Hiddleston's respectful approach to his past relationship serves as a testament to his ability to handle personal matters gracefully with complete authenticity.

