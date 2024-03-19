Did Dan Aykroyd Share Saturday Night Live's Origin Stories With Finn Wolfhard To Prepare Him For SNL 1975? Find Out

It appears that young star Finn Wolfhard had a secret weapon for the much-awaited movie SNL 1975, which follows the behind-the-scenes of the first season of the legendary sketch show Saturday Night Live: direct mentoring from an original cast member, Dan Aykroyd. Wolfhard was apparently better prepared for his role as writer Bert Michaels by the Ghostbusters legend, who reportedly offered firsthand memories and genesis stories from those early SNL days.

According to Wolfhard, "Dan has just been so generous with his time and his stories" during an Entertainment Tonight interview. "Any questions I have about that era, about the writers' room, about the vibe, about whatnot, he's been an open book."

A Formative Period In TV History

For those who don't know, SNL 1975 recounts the legendary first season of what was, at the time, a ground-breaking new program that would later revolutionize television comedy. Future superstars like Dan Aykroyd, Michael O'Donoghue, Laraine Newman, Chevy Chase, and John Belushi became stars during this time.

Real-life writer Bert Michaels, who collaborated with the Not Ready for Primetime Players during their first season under producer Lorne Michaels, will be portrayed by Wolfhard. The groundwork for Saturday Night Live's groundbreaking history was laid by the show's pioneering writers and performers, who pushed the envelope and took significant risks almost every week.

"In terms of what was acceptable to talk about, it was really the beginning of a seismic shift in the culture," said Aykroyd, who performed and wrote at the renowned "CornerPiece" desk on the Saturday Night Live set.

Aykroyd's Mentorship On The Trenches Of Early SNL

Although narrative specifics are still limited, it's evident that Wolfhard tried to learn as much as he could from Aykroyd regarding that historic first season. Being the show's original writer and breakout star, Aykroyd possessed an insider's perspective that few others could match.

"He's been telling me all of these wonderful stories about the writers' room and about the vibe of being there," said Wolfhard. "Just crazy, wild stories that I don't even think most people know."

The youthful performer withheld certain anecdotes, saving those treasures for the movie. However, he stressed how important Aykroyd's guidance was in bringing to life the outrageous, electrifying, and frequently contentious spirit of that first season of Saturday Night Live.

"It really was the frontier of what was going on culturally and also what was acceptable to be saying on television," Wolfhard said. "They were really pushing the boundaries, and I wanted to get that same kind of renegade spirit for this role."

More Than Just Nostalgia

Though nostalgia will undoubtedly be a motivating factor, the movie looks ready to emphasize how groundbreaking and disruptive the first season of Saturday Night Live was at the time. Along with Wolfhard as Bert Michaels, the picture features a group of now well-known actors and writers.

Recently emerged It Girl Rising talents like Raphael Soaries, Sam Jay, Ezra Miller, and Tahliah Debrett Barnett complete the ensemble as Garrett Morris, Michael O'Donoghue, John Belushi, and Laraine Newman, respectively. Kaia Gerber leads the group as Lorne Michaels' muse and comedy companion, Gilda Radner.

Jason Reitman, the son of original Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, is the film's director. After working together on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman is back with Wolfhard and appears committed to capturing that landmark season as accurately as possible.

"I can't wait for people to see the magic of what these incredibly talented actors and writers created 50 years ago," Reitman said. "This movie is a celebration of their legacy and everything SNL has meant to our culture."

A New Lens On Comedy Legends

In a manner that few films have ever done before, SNL 1975 has the opportunity to reveal the inner workings of comic icons, thanks to Aykroyd's insider knowledge enhancing Wolfhard's portrayal. Reitman's experience, the superb cast, and Aykroyd's invaluable commentary might produce an incredibly illuminating and immersive portrayal of that legendary first season.

According to Finn Wolfhard, "There are just so many crazy stories from back then that I think people are going to be fascinated to hear the real truth and the real behind-the-scenes of what went on."

Fall 2024 is when SNL 1975 is expected to be released. Robert Mutrux and David Sheffield wrote the screenplay, while Gail Berman of The Jackal Group is in charge of production. An "electrifying and nostalgic look at the struggle of putting together the very first season" of Saturday Night Live is what the official synopsis promises.

