What Are Some Of The Biggest Snubs In Oscar History? From Alfred Hitchcock To Barbie

The gates of the Academy Awards are set to open on March 10. With the nominated candidates racing towards the Oscars, knowing who will get their hands on the golden trophy would be interesting. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the surprise snubs at the Oscar Awards over the years.

From Alfred Hitchcock missing his chance to Barbie going up the nominations without Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Scroll down to review the top 10 snubs of the ceremony.

1. Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was known for his excellence in the genres of mystery and thriller. The director was nominated multiple times for his movies at the Oscars. The period from 1940 to 1960 saw five nominations for the name of the Vertigo director. However, he was never presented with a trophy. The director went on to win the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1968, to which Hitchcock said, “Thank You very much indeed,” and stepped down the stage.

2. The Princess Bride

One of the iconic movies of the time, The Princess Bride, was the most anticipated film at the Academy Awards. But, much to the fans' dismay, the movie could only get one nomination at the ceremony under the Best Original Score category. Mandy Patinkin gave a swordsman's portrayal as the main character. The Rob Reiner-directed film lost its Best Movie prize to The Last Emperor.

3. Charlie Chaplin

The legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin missed out on the Oscars during most of his years in the industry. Chaplin had received his first in 1929 and the second in 1972. The comedian was snubbed of the award all other years. The actor was well-known for miming in silent films such as City Lights, Modern Times, and the globally acclaimed The Dictator. Chaplin received an Academy Award for Limelight, released in 1952, but the audience in Los Angeles got to view it in 1973 and hence got the trophy that year.

4. GoodFellas

The ace director Martin Scorsese's Good Fella was ruled out of the winning list at the Oscars in 1991. The movie, which covered New York's mob scene in the 1960s and 1970s, was critically acclaimed at the time. The response that the film received got the fans excited about GoodFellas' win; however, leaving the audience disappointed, the Academy Award was handed over to Western Dances With Wolves.

5. Bill Murray

Bill Murray's movie career got only one nomination at the Academy Awards for Lost in Translation. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, Murray's films—which included What About Bob, Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Stripes—were almost never nominated. The actor's name made it to the selection list in 2003, but he lost it to Sean Penn for Mystic River.

6. The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight lost its Oscar to Slumdog Millionaire. Nolan's direction has been up at the nomination most of the time, including 2023's Oppenheimer. Due to competition from some of the year's best films, the film could not advance to the Academy Awards stage and win a prize. The Christian Bale-Heath Ledger film managed to get a nod for the nominations in two categories.

7. Margot Robbie

With Barbie bagging nine nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards, the leading lady, Margot Robbie, was snubbed of the nominations—this award season. Oppenheimer and Poor Things won most of the trophies, and Emma Stone or Lily Gladstone won the Best Actress prize. Barbie has been left out of most categories.

Addressing the snub, Robbie opened up by saying, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

8. Brokeback Mountain

The 2005 movie was nominated for Best Movie at the Oscars. It came as a shock to most of the audience when the winner was announced, and it was not Brokeback Mountain. The film tells the story of two gay men in love. The movie Lost to Crash is about racial unrest in a city. The director of the winning film also confirmed in 2015 whether it deserved the prize.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio

After the nominations were out for the Oscars 2024, it came as a shock to the fans that Leonardo DiCaprio’s name was not on the list. Killers of the Flower Moon bagged ten nominations, with Lily Gladstone, too, being on the selection list. This is not the first time DiCaprio has been snubbed for the Oscars; earlier, the actor missed his chances with Titanic, Inception, Gangs of New York, and Don’t Look Up.

10. Marilyn Monroe

The Blonde Bombshell of her time, Marilyn Monroe, did not win a single Oscar in her lifetime. The actress has starred in some iconic films, including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, How to Marry a Millionaire, and Some Like It Hot. Coming as a shock to many, Monroe has never even been nominated in any of the categories at the Academy Awards.

