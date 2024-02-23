Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Dating Life With Benny Blanco, Says Has 'Grown Through' In Relationship

Selena Gomez opens up about being in a relationship with Benny Blanco, the record producer, for the past 6–8 months. In a conversation with Zane Lowe on the Apple Podcast, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared insights about her new track as well as her relationship. The duo got together in June 2023 and went public with their love in December. The two, however, knew each other much longer than that. The Wolves singer collaborated with Blanco on the song I Can’t Get Enough.

Gomez released her new track, Love On, which was also hyped by her boyfriend, while the fans grew excited.

What Did Selena Gomez Have To Say About Dating Benny Blanco?

While in an interview with Lowe, Gomez shared “feeling safe” with Blanco. She said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall, it's the safest that I feel, and it's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.” Furthermore, the Monte Carlo actress revealed how she chooses people to work with. “I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect with what they're going through in life.” She said, further adding, “And it's like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people who can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”

Selena Gomez’s Valentines Celebrations With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated Valentine’s Day earlier this month by being in an embrace with each other. The singer shared a picture on Instagram’s story with the words, “I Love You.” The record producer took to the social media platform and wrote on the picture of Gomez, “Love My Valentine.” A source close to the Love You Like A Love Song singer revealed that she is currently happy with her life. "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny, or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally,” said the source.

