‘Things Look A Little Different’: Kevin Bacon Returns To Payson High School On 40th Anniversary Of Footloose

Actor Kevin Bacon revisited Payson High School on Saturday, April 20, after 40 years at the Utah location where his iconic 1984 movie Footloose was filmed. Bacon's purpose for the visit was to celebrate the educational institution's final prom before the school is demolished and moved to a different space.

“Go Lions! Here we are on this beautiful, beautiful spot on this beautiful, beautiful day,” Bacon said as he opened up his speech to the Payson High student body. “It’s been a long time—40 years—that just blows my mind, you know. Things look a little different around here. I’d say the thing that looks the most different is me.”

Payson High’s student body has been trying to get Kevin Bacon back

The student body at Payson High School has been trying to bring Kevin Bacon back to the school. Now, after 40 years, the actor has finally agreed to the request of Payson High students and others, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and returned to Payson High on prom night. The film Fotoloose was shot on the premises at Payson High and Lehi Roller Mills

Payson High School's offer support to Kevin Bacon's foundation SixDegrees.org

As part of the effort to bring Bacon back to the school. Their student body has offered to help support the actor’s foundation, SixDegrees.org. The foundation is aiming to create 40,000 “essential resource kits” for youth and schools. Payson students have pledged to create 5,000 of those kits today, on the same day as prom. This was done as a token of gratitude towards Kevin Bacon's visit to the school.

Bacon’s revisit also came as a plus point for the film commission’s 100th anniversary. According to a press release, a 2023 survey indicated that 37% of visitors cite film and/or television as one of the motivators in selecting Utah as a destination. Over the last 10 years, the film commission said those visitors have spent an estimated $6 billion in the state.

Kevin Bacon expressed his thoughts about the #BaconToPayson campaign

Payson High School students tried to get Bacon to stop by in celebration of Footloose's milestone anniversary by performing flash mobs after school and launching a social media campaign, #BaconToPayson.

Standing before the Payson community over the weekend, Bacon said, "When I first heard about this #BaconToPayson thing, I thought, 'Wow, this is crazy.' But you were all tireless, unrelenting in your desire to have me return, and you talked me into it. I think it’s great to see that kind of commitment to anything."

“I also think it’s amazing the power this movie has had to bring people together and connect on the basic ideas that are behind the movie of standing up to authority sometimes, and to being forgiving of people who are not exactly the same as you, standing up for your own freedoms and your right to express yourself, and for having compassion for other people,” he added.

Besides this, Payson High School's principal, Jesse Sorenson, said that Bacon's locker from the movie will be commemorated in the Hall of Fame when the building is demolished and the high school is relocated to a new site currently being built to honor his impact on the school's dance rules.

