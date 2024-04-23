'Things Started To Change': Delta Burke Opens Up About Her Departure From Designing Women

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Remember Delta Burke, the talented actress who played Suzanne Sugarbaker on the popular TV show Designing Women? But her sudden actress from the show after five seasons left everybody wondering why.

Well, Burke has broken her silence after more than a decade. In a recent chat on the Glamorous Trash podcast with Chelsea Devantez, Delta shared challenges she faced behind the scenes and the reasons that led her to leave the show. Let’s find out what exactly happened.

The behind-the-scenes tensions

Delta Burke, was a central figure on Designing Women, playing the iconic character Suzanne Sugarbaker. At first, Delta loved her role as Suzanne Sugarbaker and was thrilled to be a part of the show. She said, “We do Designing Women, and I’m so happy to be there. I love everything. But then things started to change.”

She didn’t go into detail but said she wanted to leave and wasn’t allowed to. Despite the difficulties, Delta treasures the character development Suzanne underwent over the seasons.

ALSO READ: Why Is Fire Country Not Airing New Episodes This Week? Find Out

Delta’s love-hate relationship with the creator

Delta Burke and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason were a dynamic duo on and off the set of Designing Women. While Delta values Linda’s impact on her career, their relationship was far from being always smooth. Delta openly acknowledges this, describing their dynamic as a love-hate relationship.

“Well, basically, we tried to kill each other, but you know, we survived,” said Delta on the Glamorous Trash podcast. This candid confession sheds light on the intense and complex nature of their professional bond.

Coping with Hollywood pressure

Hollywood can be a tough place, especially when it comes to how people look. The same was the case with Delta because during that time there was constant scrutiny over her weight. She recalled the hurtful comments and invasive questions about whether she was pregnant or…

She felt like she had to do something drastic to fit in so she turned to use crystal meth to try and lose weight. “Nobody knew about crystal meth at that time,” she shared. She used crystal math by mixing it in cranberry juice and avoiding eating for days.

Crystal meth is a highly addictive synthetic stimulant that increases dopamine levels in the brain, leading to intense highs followed by severe crashes and potential long-term health issues.

“Hollywood will mess your head up. And I had always thought, ‘I want to be a famous actress.’ I thought that meant that you would be a famous and well-respected actress, but that’s not what it meant,” she added.

Finding love and stability

Despite the challenges of Hollywood, Burke found solace and support in her 34-year marriage to actor Gerald McRaney. “No one had ever loved me completely for me, not even my mother or grandmother. I know I’m loved, I’m safe when I’m with him. And I also love him desperately,” she said.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

