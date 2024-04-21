Why Is Fire Country Not Airing New Episodes This Week? Find Out

The viewers of Fire Country have sad news for this week as there won’t be a new episode on Friday, April 19, due to yet another disruption in the show’s schedule. However, if you watched CBS this past Sunday night, you might like what’s replacing it.

Why is Fire Country not airing this week?

A pre-recorded program titled The 100th: Billy Joel – Live at Madison Square Garden, a concert film of the 100th performance of the legendary Long Islander’s long-running MSG engagement, was broadcast by CBS on Sunday, April 14. This will be in place of the new Fire Country.

Due to the extended CBS broadcast of The Master's golf competition, the program began later than planned. Because of this, the concert stopped abruptly in most of the country's markets—in the middle of Joel's hit song, Piano Man. The audience was incensed. CBS said that the two-hour special would be aired to make things right. For admirers of Billy Joel, this is terrific news. Regretfully, Fire Country and Blue Bloods will be skipped for Friday night's repeat, which starts at 9 p.m. ET.

A Hail Mary, the seventh episode of Season 2 of Fire Country, will premiere on April 26. The destiny of the Three Rock Con Camp will be in doubt during this episode. Sacramento has lately been paying more attention to the camp and the inmate firefighting program in general. The escape of an inmate in the previous week’s episode exacerbated the already unfavorable public perception of the institution. Therefore, the managers of the camp—and perhaps even its residents—will need to argue for the camp’s capacity for rehabilitation.

What were Theriot’s thoughts on the episode?

On the other hand, Billy Joel will end his Madison Square Garden tenure on July 25. He released Turn the Lights Back On, his first new song in thirty years. Throughout the year, he has tour dates across the nation. Fire Country airs on CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET except for this Friday. You may watch it online at Paramount+.

April 26 marks the return of Fire Country with fresh episodes, and through the May 17 conclusion, the remaining four will air continuously. (A third season of the CBS drama has already been renewed.) First up, on April 26, Episode 7, A Hail Mary, in which the public’s growing disapproval of the camp puts Three Rock’s future in peril. The fallout from the paternity test, which showed Bode isn’t Genevieve’s father, and the notion that he might have been driving him the entire season will also be addressed in that episode.

“That will be a major factor for the remainder of the season. He is going to take care of Gen like he promised Cara. And he thought he was her father at that same time. But I believe that in Bode’s view, he kept his word. If there’s one thing we know about Bode, it’s that he always follows through on his commitments,” Thieriot said to TV Insider. However, I believe he is also mentally whirling and attempting to hold onto something to understand what this means for him. What does he do now that he has invested so much of his life, energy, and attention in this?

