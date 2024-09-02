Amanda Seales had some things to say about Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign, and moreover, she directly conforonted the VP face-to-face. A video of Seales discussing the Democratic presidential candidate went viral in July. The comedian started off by complaining that lawmakers are just stating things rather than doing something to actually affect change.

According to Vibe, she recounted a particular interaction with Harris in which she accused the vice president of sending out disingenuous messages.

Seales said, "I don't need politicians to state things. I need politicians to do things. You talk out two sides of your neck, and we don't know what you're talking about. I told Kamala Harris straight when we met after she summoned me. If Kamala Harris is trying to silence me, I wouldn't be shocked."

Seales further revealed that Harris told her she is being too critical. To this she replied that she is a voter and she should be critical. "And I'm looking for actions."

Amanda Seales came to limelight recently for raising doubts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump. In light of President Joe Biden's lackluster debate and campaign performances, Seales initially thought the shooting was "staged" amid the timing of the incident.

Seales went on, "She asked, 'How am I supposed to talk about racism in America without calling Americans racist?'" Seales went on to tell Harris that there are many racist Americans, to be sure, but there are also laws, policies, institutions, and systems that need to be addressed.

She told the VP that people won't truly understand her perspective "if you don't do that in a clear, loud manner."

"Well, you can't tell me how I feel. I'm not telling you how to feel, I'm telling you how you sound." In the end Seales gave some advice to Americans, advocating the people to question their source and intention at all times.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will square off in the US Presidential election scheduled for November 2024. Polls conducted in important battleground states and elsewhere indicate that the Democratic nominee for president and vice president Kamala Harris now has a tiny lead over the Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Recent polls published ahead of Labor Day 2024 show that Kamala Harris is now ahead of Trump within the margin of error in several key states, indicating a change in momentum following Joe Biden's exit from the race on July 21.

