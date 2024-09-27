Throwback: When Austin Butler Revealed Heath Ledger And THIS Major Harry Potter Star Influenced His Performance In Dune: Part II

Dune: Part Two introduced us to a great storyline with a number of legendary performances. One of which happens to be Austin Butler. The actor was seen in the Denis Villeneuve film as the antagonist with some really ruthless motives.

As the audience had to regain their consciousness after watching the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor on screen in a very different role, Butler came forward to talk about his influences.

Shedding light on his evil role as Feyd-Rautha, the actor in The Bikeriders, credited a few big names from the Hollywood film industry. Talking to NME in a March 2024 interview, Austin Butler was asked if other such characters from different movies inspired his performance of a villain.

While the Masters of Air actor did not comment on any particular movie psychopaths being his inspiration, Austin Butler did take a few names, such as Heath Ledger and Gary Oldman.

When asked about the actor from the Harry Potter movie franchise, Butler said, "I've always been inspired by Gary Oldman in many of his roles."

Further naming a few of his movies, like Léon: The Professional, True Romance, and The Fifth Element, the Elvis actor also named the Joker actor from The Dark Knight, appreciating his “sense of play.”

"It's not the specific things, but it's more general inspiration," Austin Butler added. Dune: Part Two happens to be another grand entry following the success of its first installment.

Besides Austin Butler, the film had a really grand slate of actors. With Timothée Chalamet being the lead as Paul Atreides, we had Zendaya playing his love interest, Chani. Then, the movie even introduced Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, along with Lea Seydux as Lady Margot.

Rebecca Ferguson, seen as Lady Jessica, played the character of Paul's mother. The project even had names such as Stellan Skarsgard, who played the grand role of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

From its first installment, the audience also got to see Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Dave Bautista as Rabban. Denis Villeneuve took a very severe approach to the storyline of Dune, making his movies stand out from the previous franchise.

The films follow the storyline from Frank Herbert's novels.

Dune: Part Two was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

