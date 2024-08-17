Throwback: When Channing Tatum Showed Up To Taylor Swift Concert In His Full Swiftie-Gear; See Here

Channing Tatum is a big fan of Taylor Swift and he had the opportunity to see the popstar perform live recently. Swift is currently captivating audiences on her Eras tour, which has attracted the attention of several celebs, including Tatum. In 2023, Tatum attended one of her tour concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles accompanied by his daughter Everly and journalist Gayle King. The actor has frequently praised Swift's singing talent in various interviews, so it was a pleasant surprise for fans to see him at the iconic singer's show last year, enthusiastically dressed in full Swiftie gear.

In 2023, Channing Tatum attended the concert at SoFi Stadium with his daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Gayle King, who also appeared at the show, posted several photos and videos of herself and Tatum on Instagram.

In one clip, The Lost City actor was seen in the VIP area, joyfully singing and dancing to her hits tracks Shake It Off and Anti-Hero with Everly. King captioned the post, "Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level! A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown, who went all in!"

As for the concert, the Blink Twice actor sported denim shorts and a black T-shirt with the phrase, "It’s Me, hi, I’m the Daddy, it’s me" on the front and "TS" written on the back. He also wore stick-on heart-shaped jewels around his eye as a tribute to the singer's Lover album cover.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum recently revealed how Taylor Swift can randomly cook three-star Michelin meals, noting she can effortlessly prepare any dish requested when hosting guests at her house. According to People magazine, during his SiriusXM Town Hall appearance to promote his latest psychological thriller Blink Twice, Tatum shared, "What’s beautiful and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin Italian meal."

He explained that the Bad Blood hitmaker would ask, "What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre," when they would tell her "Italian," she would quickly prepare a risotto. He added that Swift would also talk with you while cooking.

Meanwhile, Blink Twice is now running successfully in theaters.