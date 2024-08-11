Channing Tatum Reflects On His Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo As Gambit Opposite Ryan Reynolds: 'I Was Having An Out-Of-Body...'

Channing Tatum recently opened up about his experience portraying the character of Gambit, as he made a surprising cameo appearance in the newly released superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine. While Tatum finally depicted this X-Men character, he was long associated with a reported planned Gambit solo movie, which faced several delays and eventually got canceled.



Channing Tatum was among the actors who had the opportunity to make a cameo in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's latest record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool & Wolverine. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Tatum revealed how he felt to join the cast as Gambit, the role he had long desired to play for years. The actor told the publication, "I’m not going to bore everybody with what we were trying to do with our [Gambit] film, but it was an origin story that we were doing."



He explained that their goal was to create something that would be in the world and "could play with Deadpool," noting that you can put Deadpool in a lot of scenes with other MCU characters, and he could easily make "fun" of them the entire time. Tatum added, "But he wouldn’t because Ryan loves comics, and he loves Marvel."

The Blink Twice actor also expressed that he would be willing to play pretty much any version of Gambit and is "hopeful" about the possibility. He mentioned that he’s even "talking" with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, noting that he wants to be part of any MCU project, and that just getting the chance to dress up as Gambit again would be enough for him.



Tatum then described his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as a "make-a-wish" moment, saying it was the opportunity to dress up as his favorite superhero character. He said standing next to co-star Jackman felt like an "out-of-body" experience, and it was "wild" like all the characters like Wolverine, Blade(Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and more were there.

Last month, Channing Tatum shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a throwback photo of himself standing with Ryan Reynolds. The actor wrote a lengthy note in the caption of his post, expressing gratitude towards Reynolds, mentioning that he thought he had lost the chance to play Gambit forever. The actor wrote that the Green Lantern actor fought for him and the character, noting, "I will owe him probably forever."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.