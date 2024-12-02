Throwback: When Jake Gyllenhaal Paid Tribute To Heath Ledger While Recalling His Time On Brokeback Mountain

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger gave impeccable performances in the 2005 film, Brokeback Mountain. The actors played the roles of two men in love.

Remembering his friend and late co-star, Gyllenhaal paid an emotional tribute to The Dark Knight star while stepping up on the 2018 BAFTAs stage. The Love and Other Drugs star recalled his time with the late actor on the sets of the film.

As Gyllenhaal stepped on the stage to address the audience, he got emotional and said, "Heath, Ang, and I were at the centre of a storm that year, fielding the praise and controversy that came from telling a love story about two men.”

Further adding about supporting the LGBTQIA community, the actor shared, "Standing here tonight, I can't help but think about Heath and how much he would've loved to witness all of this incredible change that has been effected in the LGBT community in the intervening years.

He would be proud to know that he had somehow played a small part in all of it.”

He further claimed that he is proud of Ledger and his friendship, and the filmmaker paced the film in a way that it stood through the test of time.

Moreover, the late actor too provided his thoughts on the criticism the movie faced post-release.

While in a conversation with a media portal, the 10 Things I Hate About You star clapped back at the negative comments about his character and the movie.

He stated, “I think it’s a real shame. Well, I think it’s immature, for one, really immature. But I think it’s an incredible shame that people go out of their way to voice their disgust or negative opinions about the way two people wish to love one another.”

The late actor continued to say, “Come on. At least voice your opinions on how two people show hate, violence, and anger towards each other; isn’t that more important? I think so. It doesn’t really concern me. I think it’s a shame. But I also feel like it’ll surprise people.”

Brokeback Mountain was one of the critically acclaimed movies of that year, directed by Ang Lee.

