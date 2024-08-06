Throwback: When Lily-Rose Depp Revealed She Had A 'Normal' Childhood With Dad Johnny Depp

Actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is no stranger to the spotlight. It was natural for people to assume that she must have had a different childhood growing up as the child of a Hollywood leading man.

Back in 2023, she revealed something that surprised many people. She stated that she had a 'normal' childhood despite being Depp’s daughter.

As per USA Today, last year, during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, The King actress shared that her mom and dad tried giving her a “normal childhood.”

Lily stated, “The backstory that we thought about a lot for Jocelyn is that she's somebody who's been working basically since she could talk.” For the unversed, Jocelyn is her character from The Idol series.

Depp added that Jocelyn was a child actress with a pushy mother who bred her to be a trained performer, which was opposite to how Lily was brought up in real life. The 25-year-old said that her parents did their best to give her and her brother the most “normal childhood” they could have.

Lily continued, “Obviously, still not totally normal, but a sense of normalcy at least, and a sense of childhood and freedom and play and everything. So our childhoods are quite different.”

The Tusk star added that there are elements that helped her understand her character’s perspective a little bit better, as she has been experiencing this industry since a young age. She added, “But still, definitely coming from different places.”

As far as the actress’s recent career endeavors go, she will soon be seen in a new, highly anticipated film titled Nosferatu, opposite Bill Skarsgård. The film is a revival of the 1922 classic of the same name, which was adapted from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula. The film falls under the horror and thriller genres, centering around vampires.

The movie also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. The cast is filled with talented actors, elevating the excitement for the upcoming movie. It would be safe to say that the audience may get the creeps while watching the yet-to-be-released film.

This Robert Eggers-directed film is slated to be released on December 25, 2024.

