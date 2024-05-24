Who Is Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp has become a renowned actress in this generation. With each project she takes on, she never fails to impress the audience. She has truly established herself as a talented actress, separate from being recognized solely as the daughter of two famous celebrities, Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis.

It’s not just the actress's acting skills that captivate people, but also the fashion statements she makes on red carpets. She is one of the few people who carries herself gracefully. She has a mysterious aura, which does in turn make her fans want to know more about her and about her personal life.

The romantic life of the talented Savage actress has always been a topic of interest among many. Among all her relationships, her connection with Timothee Chalamet, her former co-star from The King series, has consistently grabbed the attention of pop culture enthusiasts.

However, after their separation, the news of her dating 070 Shake quickly spread like wildfire, making her the center of attention once again. Although not much is known about Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend, 070 Shake, let's delve deeper into her life to gain some insight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Who is 070 Shake?

070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena on June 13, 1997, in North Bergen, New Jersey, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. According to Wikipedia, she also goes by the names Dani Shake and Yellow Girl, as noted by Elle magazine.

Advertisement

The "070" in her stage name is a tribute to her former New Jersey area code and also refers to the New Jersey collective 070, which includes 11 members such as Razsy Beats, Ether Phoenix, the Kompetition producers, and J-Sebastian.

070 Shake’s career

According to Wikipedia, 070 Shake's career began in 2015 with the recording of the tracks Proud and Serving. By 2016, she was already attracting thousands of streams on SoundCloud.

Elle magazine highlights her versatility, noting that she does not limit herself to one genre of music. Many fans may not know that she contributed to Raye’s hit song Escapism, which featured 070 Shake and debuted at No. 1 in the UK.

In 2017, 070 Shake was signed to Kanye West's label, G.O.O.D. Music. She has collaborated with him on the track Ghost Town.

When did Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake start dating?

Before Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake made their relationship official, there were speculations about the pair dating. Early rumors started circulating in early 2022. In May 2022, the actress confirmed their relationship by posting a picture on social media of her and 070 Shake kissing, captioned, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH."

The caption subtly suggests that the pair probably began dating in early February or sometime in January of that year. They also attended Paris Fashion Week together, which fueled the rumors at that time.

The Idol actress posted a picture on her Instagram story showing the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary. In the image, 070 Shake is seated in front of Depp. The actress appeared to be caressing her girlfriend. Depp wrote, "1<3, My Dani my forever."

In April, Depp posted multiple pictures on her Instagram, the first of which features her girlfriend. In this picture, the actress is holding flowers while they both look at the camera. She captioned this post, "Me & mine <3."

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake’s past relationships

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake have both been linked with well-known celebrities in their past relationships. Lily-Rose Depp was previously in a relationship with Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.

Before her relationship with 070 Shake, Depp was also linked to actor Austin Butler, known for being Vanessa Hudgens' ex-partner. Both Butler and Chalamet co-starred in Dune Part 2, which was released in 2024.

Advertisement

070 Shake was in a relationship with singer Kehlani for a few months in 2021. She also dated Instagram model Sophia Diana Lodato from 2017 to 2021, according to Elle.

Where has the couple been spotted together?

The couple has often been seen together in public, but a particular moment in May 2023 caught everyone's attention. After attending the Cannes Film Festival, Lily-Rose Depp was greeted at Los Angeles International Airport by 070 Shake. Their passionate reunion and kiss quickly made headlines.

On September 29 of the previous year, the couple was spotted holding hands and sharing laughs on the streets of San Diego, California. During this outing, Lily-Rose Depp affectionately touched her girlfriend’s face in a tender gesture.

In October 2023, they were also seen shopping together at a high-end grocery store in Los Angeles. Their coordinated outfits enhanced the outing's charm. Depp wore a chic cropped top and sweatpants, accessorized with sunglasses and a purse slung over one shoulder.

070 Shake opted for a casual look with a Prodigy T-shirt, baggy jeans, and black sneakers, complementing her style by wearing her curly hair loose around her shoulders.

What is the relationship status of the couple in 2024?

According to the J-14, the couple is still together and going strong. The couple’s recent outing serves as a testament to it. The pair were seen to be having a date night at Los Angeles’s Giorgio Baldi Restaurant on May 10, 2024.

Depp donned a black top with 2000s-inspired low-rise jeans and a jacket. The rapper wore a white top, and denims and topped her look with a navy coat.

ALSO READ: 'They Wish': Justin Bieber Shares New Photos Of Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber Cradling Her Baby Bump; See HERE