Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Called Then-Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner For Life'

Millie Bobby Brown had us all swooning on Sunday, August 11, when she posted her new full name, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, on Instagram.

While still melting, we took a trip down memory lane and pulled up this sweet dedication the Stranger Things actress shared for her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Jake Bongiovi, a year and a half ago. Millie and Jake, for those not in the loop, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony this May. The couple is also reportedly planning to hold a second nuptial — a grand one this time — soon.

Back to the throwback! It was in 2022 when Millie Bobby Brown referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life.” The actress took to Instagram back then to celebrate her year with a series of pictures from her travels around the world, including some snaps of herself with her boyfriend.

“Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. let’s do it again, but better!” Millie, who saw the release of Stranger Things Season 4 as well as Enola Holmes 2 in 2022, wrote at the time.

Aside from the romantic black-and-white picture of herself with Bongiovi, the actress’s upload featured snaps of the pair in the car and on an ice rink.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who, for those unversed, is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, had been dating since 2021. The duo, before their hush-hush May wedding, made several high-profile appearances together, including walking the BAFTA Awards red carpet in March 2022 and attending the Stranger Things 4 and Enola Holmes 2 premieres in May and October of the same year, respectively.

Back to the present, Millie is currently busy filming the final season of her star-making Netflix sci-fi show, Stranger Things. In July, the streaming platform released a first look at Season 5, sending fans into a frenzy. Ross Duffer, the series creator, shared at the time that the production for Stranger Things five was half done.

