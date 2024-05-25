When Did Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Start Dating? Relationship Explored As Couple Ties Knot In Secret Ceremony

Best wishes are pouring in for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi as the couple officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony last weekend with only the closest of their family members in attendance, per several media reports.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, 22, first sparked romance rumors in 2021, becoming engaged two years later in 2023. Throughout the years, the lovebirds have shared their romantic affection for each other on their Instagram pages and have made numerous joint red carpet-appearances.

Although Jake and Millie had a low-key, small-scale wedding, the couple do have plans in place to host a grand ceremony shortly, per The Sun. Until then, here's a look back at their mushy relationship over the years.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship timeline

June 3, 2021: Sparking Dating Rumors

The actress and the model first sparked dating rumors when they posed for a cute selfie together while sitting inside a car. Jake uploaded the photo to his Instagram, simply captioning it “bff < 3.”

June 17, 2021 — A coffee run in NYC

Only a few days after sending the rumor mills spinning with their above-mentioned picture, Bongiovi and Brown were spotted in New York together. The duo were seen holding hands as they stepped out for a coffee run in the Big Apple. Brown's pup, Winnie, also joined the rumored couple on their date.

July 2021 — Spending the Weekend Together

Brown shared a loved-up selfie of herself with Jake as they spent the weekend together. The star could be seen draping her right arm over his shoulders while the golden hour sun hit them from behind.

On her Instagram stories, she simply added the text “Happy Weekend.”

October 20 — Goofy Together!

Are you even in love if you can't act like a lunatic with your significant other?

Bongiovi shared a cute selfie with Millie as they struck a fun pose in the reflection of a CCTV footage.

November 1, 2021 — Instagram Official?

Millie and Bongiovi, for the first time, shared pictures on their respective Instagrams that made it clear they were more than friends. She uploaded a blurry kissing picture of the twosome, while he posted a snap of the duo on a tea/coffee date.

December 2021 — Christmas Together!

Could it get any more obvious?

January 2022 — Millie seemingly references Bongiovi in an Interview

While speaking with Seventeen about her love for Olivia Rodrigo, Millie said, “I love ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

February 2022 — Barbie-themed birthday party

Millie and Jake dress up as Ken and Barbie for her 18th birthday.

March 22 — Red Carpet Debut

Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTAs, looking like main characters from a fairy tale book in their coordinated black ensembles.

May 2022: Millie celebrates Jake’s birthday on her Instagram while he supports her at the Stranger Things premiere

Millie posted some sweet pictures of Jake on her Instagram to celebrate his birthday. She also appeared to reveal that her nickname for him was Scroobie Noobie.

Later that month, Bongiovi and Brown once again stepped out as a couple on the red carpet at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4.

June 2022: The Love of Her Life

Millie and Jake complete one year of dating. And they are still going strong!

August 2022 — Out and about in New York

The couple were clicked more than once in NYC.

January 2023 — Partner for Life

Millie kicked off the new year on a positive note, expressing gratitude for all the worthy things in her life, including Jake, — who she described as her “partner for life.”

“Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies’ teeth, and my partner for life,” Millie captioned her New Year post. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!”

Jake commented, “Your year babe love you so much.”

He also posted a Millie-dominated Instagram slideshow post of his own, captioning it, “Love is all you need.”

February 2023: Millie’s 19th Birthday

Just look at them!

April 2023 — Millie and Jake announce their engagement, or not!

Millie shares a black-and-white picture with Bongiovi on her Instagram, and the rock on her ring finger catches the eyes of the masses.

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captions the picture.

Jake, meanwhile, shares his own set of pictures on Instagram with Brown, captioning it “Forever.”

June 2023 — Eras Tour Date!

August 2023 — Millie talks marriage plans with Jake

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Millie chats about keeping wedding planning with Jake private, saying, “I think [for the wedding, we’ll] probably [be] drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that planning is going — it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life.”

September 2023 — Millie addresses her engagement to Jake

Chatting with BBC Radio 1, Millie said, “I am engaged. It's nice, it's fun, it does feel different. People were like, ‘it’s not going to be any different—I'm like, it kind of is though.”

November 7, 2023 — Another Red Carpet Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake attend the Glamour Women of the Year award ceremony. His mom joins them too!

January 2024 — New Year Recap

Millie Bobby Brown posts a recap of the past year, of course featuring swoon-worthy clips with her boo.

February 2024 — Millie Bobby Brown shares proposal story

During a Tonight Show appearance, Millie revealed that Jake and she bonded over diving; hence, it was only apt for Bon Jovi to propose underwater.

May 2024 — Millie and Jake are Married!

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source revealed to The Sun on May 24, adding, “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.

The insider said it was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family.

