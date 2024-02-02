Tim Burton To Remake The 1958 Movie Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman Alongside Gone Girl Author; Deets Inside

Tim Burton and Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn are tackling a remake of Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman for Warner Bros. Burton is set to direct a science-fiction horror film based on Flynn's script. The film follows a wealthy heiress who transforms into a giant after an alien encounter and seeks revenge on her cheating husband. The remake is expected to have a slightly higher budget than the 1958 film, which starred Allison Hayes, William Hudson, and Yvette Vickers.

Tim Burton is remaking the 1958 Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman

The remake of the Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman reteams Tim Burton with Warner Bros., where he is currently working on the sequel to his 1988 movie Beetlejuice. The follow-up film about a pesky poltergeist, newly and fittingly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released in theaters on September 6. His other directing credits include Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Planet of the Apes.

Meanwhile, Flynn was recently hired to adapt her novel Dark Places for a limited series at HBO. She also wrote the screenplay for David Fincher’s 2014 thriller Gone Girl. She also turned her 2006 book Sharp Objects into the HBO miniseries of the same name, starring Amy Adams.

In addition to directing, Burton is producing the remake of Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian served as executive producer. Burton is repped by WME. Flynn is repped by WME, Theresa Kang, and Jackoway Austen.

What was the 1958 Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman about?

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is a 1958 American science fiction horror film directed by Nathan H. Juran, starring Allison Hayes, William Hudson, and Yvette Vickers. Produced by Bernard Woolner, the screenplay was written by Mark Hanna, and the original music score was composed by Ronald Stein. It was distributed by Allied Artists in the US as a double feature with War of the Satellites.

The Allied Artists television version of the film runs 75 minutes instead of 66, including a long printed crawl at the beginning and end, repeated sequences, and hold-frames designed to optically lengthen the film's running time. The film's storyline concerns the plight of a wealthy heiress whose close encounter with an enormous alien in his round spacecraft causes her to grow into a giantess, complicating her marriage which is already troubled by a philandering husband.

Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman is a variation on other 1950s science fiction films that featured size-changing humans, The Amazing Colossal Man (1957), its sequel War of the Colossal Beast (1958), and The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957).

