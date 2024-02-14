Toby Keith Funeral: Country Icon To Be Laid To Rest In Private Memorial Service For Family, Band And Crew

Toby Keith, the American Country singer, had given us all some of the best cowboy songs to look at. The Unleashed singer passed away at 62. He died on February 5, 2024. As his family mourns for his loss, they plan on a private ceremony to bid him farewell. This would be only for immediate family, crew and band members. It shall happen in the coming days, and the loved ones took to social media to declare the same. What are the details? Find out.

Details on Toby Keith’s funeral: Date, place, time and more?

Toby Keith battled Stomach Cancer and eventually passed away after putting up a good fight. His family took to social media and explained about two upcoming memorial services. The Covel family posted and the caption of the post read, “The Covel Family is hosting a private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February. A memorial service to honor Toby will be announced only on Keith’s socials shortly.”

They also added, “In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to @tkfoundation1 to support the OK Kids Korral.” The post had a link to the Toby Keith Foundation website. The Clancy’s Tavern singer’s death was declared via his social media account. The post’s caption said, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family.” It also added, “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

What was Toby Keith’s cancer battle like?

The Honkytonk singer had spoken up on his disease in an interview to Oklahoma’s News 9. He said, “I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way.” The singer also appreciated his wife for being the best nurse as he underwent treatment. Doting on his wife further, the country singer said, “I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way.” The Coles family now comprises Toby's wife, and their three children-Shelley, Krystal and Stelen along with his grandchildren. As his family tries to cope up with the grief, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

